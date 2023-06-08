From eight-party lines to cell phones, the telephone as we know it has certainly changed since its beginning in 1884 in Giles County. However, the biggest change is the number of homes in the county that no longer have land lines but have cell phones in their place. One only has to pick up their telephone book now to see just how many phones are no longer in Giles County homes.
According to Britannica.com, “In the 1870s two American inventors, Elisha Gray and Alexander Graham Bell, each independently, designed devices that could transmit speech electrically.
“Working with a young machinist, Thomas Augustus Watson, Bell had two such instruments constructed in June 1875. The device was tested on June 3, 1875, and, although no intelligible words were transmitted, ‘speechlike’ sounds were heard at the receiving end.
“An application for a U.S. patent on Bell’s work was filed on Feb. 14, 1876. Several hours later that same day, Gray filed a caveat on the concept of a telephone transmitter and receiver. A caveat was a confidential, formal declaration by an inventor to the U.S. Patent Office of an intent to file a patent on an idea yet to be perfected; it was intended to prevent the idea from being used by other inventors. At this point neither Gray nor Bell had yet constructed a working telephone that could convey speech. On the basis of its earlier filing time, Bell’s patent application was allowed over Gray’s caveat. On March 7, 1876, Bell was awarded U.S. patent 174,465. This patent is often referred to as the most valuable ever issued by the U.S. Patent Office, as it described not only the telephone instrument but also the concept of a telephone system.”
The first telephone service in Pulaski was over a toll line from Nashville in 1884. This line was constructed by the Cumberland telephone and telegraph company, which had been organized in 1883 with a general office in Nashville. In 1885, the company sent E. T. Baker to Pulaski to make arrangements with the city board to install a switch board and set up the poles.
The first toll station telephone was installed in 1884 in Giles Hotel. It was attended by Miss Gertie Stelle.
The first exchange was installed in 1885. The Cumberland Telephone and Telegraph Company, which did the installation, changed to Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph Company on July 1, 1926. This exchange began with 33 customers.
Managers of a local office at the telephone company over the years have been: P. Cooney followed by J. W. Dyer, H. H. Chandler, J. H. Wells, W. E. Cross, succeeded by A. L. Swift in 1916 to 1924; Harry Crawford to 1926; R.T. Young to 1936: S.A. Moon to 1942; C. H. West from 1942-48; J. T. Perry 1948-51; W. C. Gregory, from 1951-71; and Jim Criswell, beginning in 1971.
Men were the first operators, but soon were replaced with women. Floyd Reed was the first operator, followed by Mrs. Laura Ingram Elder and Mrs. Nelle Melle McKracken Bue as the first female operators.
The first telephone used in Pulaski was a Blake with a square transmitter with a small hole in the center, single pole receiver and bell. The battery was a LeClance make with a porous cup, a glass jar, pencil zinc and a solution of salamoniac. The residence rate was $1.50 and business at $2.50. It was soon replaced with a metal transmitter with an induction coal in the base which improved the service some to a point where an additional charge of 15 percent on resident and 25 percent on business were made.
In the first telephones to be in Giles County, the circuit was a number 14 iron single wire with a ground at each end. This caused a great deal of cross talk.
Early customer service listed outside of Pulaski showed 28 customers in Elkton on June 6, 1906; customers in Lynnville in March 1895; and 28 customers in Prospect on May 7, 1906.
In consulting the Station Development History of the Pulaski Exchange, there were only 33 stations listed for a construction year of 1885. After a number of ups and downs over the first 50 years of the service in Pulaski, the number during the depression in 1935, was listed as 613 stations. In 1945, 10 years later and after World War II, this doubled to 1,227. In five years, this doubled again to 2,430 in 1950. It was up to 4,672 stations in 1960. Finally, in 1975, after 90 years of telephone service to Pulaski, the number of stations had risen to 9,542.
During 1975 alone, South Central Bell spent $2.75 million in Pulaski eliminating the eight-party lines in the 363-exchange. At the same time, most of the telephone wires were put underground in the form of cables for greater service protection and safety.
Today, the average household has gone from an eight-party landline to approximately eight cell phones per family. Welcome to technology!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.