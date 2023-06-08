From eight-party lines to cell phones, the telephone as we know it has certainly changed since its beginning in 1884 in Giles County. However, the biggest change is the number of homes in the county that no longer have land lines but have cell phones in their place. One only has to pick up their telephone book now to see just how many phones are no longer in Giles County homes.

According to Britannica.com, “In the 1870s two American inventors, Elisha Gray and Alexander Graham Bell, each independently, designed devices that could transmit speech electrically.

Telephone pic 1 web.jpg

Cumberland Telephone and Telegraph Company merged with Southern Bell and Telegraph in 1926, but would continue to operate out of 101 S. First St. in Pulaski until 1936.   Submitted
Telphone pic 2 web.jpg

Babe Whige was the first telephone operator at Minor Hill, Tenn.   Submitted

