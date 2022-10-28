Neighborhoods will be inundated with ghosts and goblins, princes and princesses of all kinds over the next few days. Halloween is an exciting time for children, parents and drivers alike. To keep everyone safe, there are some things you’ll want to do and some things you won’t. Let’s start with getting ready for the festivities.
DO plan where you’re going and your route ahead of time. If your children are old enough to go alone, do a practice run and walk through the route with them, keeping to the sidewalks, pointing out crossings, stop signs, etc… and have a specific time for them to check in and let you know their location.
DON’T wear dark-colored costumes without adding reflective tape so that they are visible to drivers along the route or carry a flash light or glow stick necklace or bracelets.
DO make sure you help your trick-or-treater see safely. Skip the mask and use face paint instead so that eyes are not in danger of being blocked for any reason.
DON’T leave any items in your yard or on your walkway that might be a tripping hazard.
DO have a quiet, safe place for any pets. Costumed strangers and a constantly ringing doorbell can put them on edge and make their evening very stressful.
Now, let’s move on to some tips for your trick-or-treaters to keep them safe and having fun.
DO go out in trick-or-treating groups and stay together for the entire evening. It’s way more fun — not to mention safer — to be spooky with friends than without.
DON’T go to houses that don’t have a light on.
DO remember to cross safely at crosswalks and street corners. Point to show that you are going to cross to the other side of the street, pause and double check — make eye contact with any drivers — and then go ahead and cross if it’s safe. If you are wearing a mask, be sure to lift it for the best view of the street before crossing.
DON’T ever enter a house or get into a car with anyone you don’t know well. If someone makes an offer, politely decline and then be sure to let an adult know.
Now, some tips for the drivers who are out on Halloween.
DO be prepared for the unexpected. Children are likely to jaywalk, crossing driveways and even stepping out from behind parked cars, so keep your eyes open.
DO make eye contact with pedestrians when they are on corners or in crosswalks for an indication of what they may be about to do.
DO stay focused when behind the wheel — don’t get distracted by cell phones; give the Bluetooth the night off.
DON’T EVER get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking alcoholic beverages of any kind.
