Pulaski residents Tol and Doris Eslick celebrate 72 years of marriage Jan. 29. The couple were married Jan. 29, 1950, and have two children, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Submitted
Happy Anniversary!: Citizens Celebrate 72 Years of Marriage
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest
- COVID-19 Weekly Update — Feb. 16, 2022
- Lady Bobcats Head to 10-AA Tournament
- Bobcats Split Final Regular-Season Games
- Happy Anniversary!: Citizens Celebrate 72 Years of Marriage
- This Week's Citizen Spotlight Is Tol Eslick
- Items Will Be Removed From the UDC Room
- Extension Office Graduates Master Beef Producers
- School Board Approves New Grants, ESSER Spending
- Richland Lady Raiders Sweep Culleoka
- Raiders Lock Up Second Seed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.