Tennessee has a rich history of volunteers who make the state’s citizens proud. On the Mount Rushmore of famous Tennesseans, names like Elvis Presley, Davy Crockett, Minnie Pearl, Roy Acuff, Wilma Rudolph, Fred Thompson, Al Gore and Tina Turner may come to the minds of many. However, throughout the last half century, none top that list universally like the Queen of Tennessee herself, Mrs. Dolly Parton.
If you have ever traveled to the eastern part of the state, just outside of Rocky Top, around her “Tennessee mountain home” in the Smokies, you will find an amusement park named in her honor, brightly lit and decorated in the colors and lights of the season, much like Parton herself.
If you have ever gazed upon this site, as my wife and I recently did, it is no surprise as to how big Dolly Parton is to the Christmas season in Tennessee. People around the nation may claim Mariah Carey to be the queen of Christmas, but ask just about any of your country cousins who reside in the greenest state in the land of the free, and they will beg your pardon…pun intended.
She is as popular as she has ever been. You cannot shop around the holidays in Tennessee without seeing her name or face connected with novelty Christmas shirts and items. She has Christmas films and network television specials that are major parts of many families’ holiday viewing pleasure. Many of her classic duets with Kenny Rogers, covers of seasonal standards and new ones she penned have become Christmas classics that are a part of radio DJ or family streaming playlists everywhere.
So, due to her unlimited contribution to the world of music and the state of Tennessee’s worldwide fame, we focus this year’s PULASKI CITIZEN Christmas music list on some of the best tunes Tennessee’s Queen has offered fans throughout her chart-topping career.
1. “With Bells On” — (1984) Once Upon a Christmas
We begin this list with what I believe is the premier Parton and Rogers duet for the Christmas season. As you stroll the streets of Dollywood, you only hear this about a million times throughout the holidays. An upbeat duet that shows off everything great about the Country music genre of the 1980s in its vocals and instrumentation, this Parton/Rogers collaboration will have you longing for or excited as you travel back home.
2. “Circle of Love” — (2020) A Holly Dolly Christmas
A modern addition to her Christmas music catalog, this Parton-penned tune gives us her unique way of telling the story of Christ’s birth. Known for sharing her love for others through her acts of service and kindness throughout the world, Parton helps fans understand what is the source and reason for her love through this tune. A sweet song celebrating the birth of Jesus you will definitely want to add to your Christmas music playlist this year.
3. A Christmas to Remember — (1984) Once Upon a Christmas
There’s nothing quite like a warm romantic duet from the islands in the stream, especially during the wintry season of Christmas. The warm imagery presented in this fun holiday love song, along with the powerful vocal performance of the dynamic duo of Parton and Rogers, makes this a tune that will have you snuggling up close to the one you love amidst the cold weather.
4. “Hard Candy Christmas” — (1984) Once Upon a Christmas
Slowing our list down is possibly the bluest number we have on our playlist, yet it is still a Parton classic you must listen to this time of year. Featured in my mother’s favorite Parton film (much to my chagrin) “Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” this one will help you move to feeling fine and dandy amidst the seasonal blues.
5. “Christmas Time’s a Comin’” — (2013) Christmas Grass, The Collection
A Country and Bluegrass Christmas standard, written by Benjamin (Tex) Logan and originally recorded in 1951 by the Father of Bluegrass, Mr. Bill Monroe, Dolly brings her special mountain flair on this recording. Listening to her version may make you want to pack your bags and head for the hills this Christmas.
6. “Christmas Without You” — (1984) Once Upon a Christmas
Another Parton/Rogers Christmas classic of pining for a missing love at the holidays, this very 1980s seasonal hit will have you thinking of the one that got away. You should also take time to check out the music video taken from the 1984 television special dually named for the album.
7. “Holly Jolly Christmas” — (2020) A Holly Dolly Christmas
This Christmas standard, originally made famous by the great Burl Ives, is lyrically too perfect with its interchangeable rhyming ease of her name and the lyrics for Parton not to have recorded this tune and make it one of her own.
8. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” — (2020) A Holly Dolly Christmas
Changing up her duet partner for this modern Christmas classic, Parton and NBC’s The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon bring a sweet comedic approach to Mariah Carey’s hit that will make you laugh and feel the warm and fuzzies inside.
9. “Go Tell It On The Mountain” — (1990) Home for Christmas
Parton truly takes you to church on this rendition of the classic Christmas hymn. You cannot help but dance, sing along and joyously celebrate the birth of Christ as you listen.
10. “A Smoky Mountain Christmas” — (2020) A Holly Dolly Christmas
Often part of celebrating the current holiday is reminiscing on Christmases past with family and friends. Parton does just this about her past Christmas celebrations in the mountains of Tennessee. Take time to listen to this one and drift back into a daydream to your Christmases past to dwell on “nothing much that money buys, but everything worthwhile in life.”
11. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” — (1990) Home For Christmas
Parton provides her take on this classic, made famous by artists like Gene Autry and Burl Ives, by helping us see that, like Santa saw Rudolph, God too sees us through eyes of love for our true beauty and potential. May we grow to see each other, not by our biases and natural skepticism, but rather in the way God sees each of us.
12. “Winter Wonderland / Sleigh Ride” — (1984) Once Upon a Christmas
We wrap up our Holly Dolly Christmas playlist with her medley of two classics. Full of 1980s style Christmas music goodness, this one will surely warm your heart, give you a smile, and have you ready to enjoy the season with the ones you love as you celebrate a Tennessee Christmas.
