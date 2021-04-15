In April, we start to see hummingbirds. These little jeweled birds spend the winter in Central America or Mexico and they will start their migration to our area and the Western U.S. and then to more northern climes to breed.
The first birds to arrive are generally males and, as you can imagine, after covering thousands of miles of open gulf, they are hungry. These tiny miracles offer us beauty and entertainment in exchange for food and water.
Here are some tips on how to take care of and attract hummingbirds to your garden for a season of enjoyment for both.
Perhaps the best known variety, and one of the most common to our area, is the Ruby-Throated hummingbird. Archilochus colubris number around 7 million and are 3 to 3.5 inches long and weigh 0.11 ounces.
They are, as their name suggests, attracted to all things red. So you will need to display as much red as possible in your yard including red flowers, red feeders and even hang red ribbons.
A water source for these tiny birds is important as well. As you can imagine, they can’t perch on the side of a bird bath, so the best option for them is a mister.
Placing perches nearby feeders and water sources is a good idea as well.
The more feeders you hang, the more birds you will attract. Create distance between the feeders; hummingbirds are very territorial and will fight over food sources once they establish a territory.
Change your nectar often. The basic recipe for food is 4 parts water to 1 part sugar; boil the water and dissolve the sugar. Make sure it is COMPLETELY COOLED before adding it to a CLEAN FEEDER.
NEVER USE RED DYES or food coloring, it will cause the growth of bacteria and make your birds sick.
Use bee resistant feeders.
Because of their fast metabolism, hummingbirds average 53 wing beats per second, yes per second. Therefore, the demand for nectar from flowers and feeders is high and you should have no problem attracting them.
While they don’t have a keen sense of smell, they have excellent sight, so as long as you are using red in your garden and feeders, you should have no trouble attracting them.
Whether you are new to attracting hummingbirds or you are a seasoned lover of them, these tips will bring you lots of joy.
Hummingbirds are loyal and, once they know where to find food, they will return year after year.
