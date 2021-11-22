There are those who wait the entire year for that one premium day of shopping, Black Friday. With a worldwide pandemic changing the way we shop for everything from groceries to socks to lightbulbs, and major supply chain shortages, 2021 promises to be an interesting year for the shopper with its own unique set of challenges.
First, it may be a little tricky to know just when to shop. Several major stores have already kicked off holiday sales weeks ahead of time and many consumers are taking advantage and buying early.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still in the picture, many have decided to minimize exposure in stores and are already ordering online. Some things haven’t changed — savvy shoppers know that fantastic bargains are sometimes not what they seem.
Here are some tips to help you navigate the sales like a pro.
If you want to skip the in-store sales and shop online, many retailers will offer the same promotions online that they have in store; and many have options of free delivery and ship-to-store along with curbside pickup for the items you purchase. Lots of major stores have already announced that they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, so they’ll be trying to lure those Friday shoppers in-store and online more than ever.
Use apps and websites to see just how good deals really are for the items you most want. There are plenty of shopping apps, and if you’re in a store, you can use your cell phone to check the apps against the store prices. However, direct comparisons can be tough in the days before Black Friday. The best deals can be on models that aren’t available at other stores or can’t be found earlier in the year.
There are apps that will show you price histories and even alert you to the best pricing or coupons that are available on everything from clothing to toys to electronics.
You can also get help through browser extensions. You can add them to web browsers like Firefox or Chrome to customize the shopping experience.
The use of loyalty programs is a great way to shop, even on Black Friday. These programs grant members coupons, sales promotions and early access to Black Friday bargains. Sign-up for those shopping alerts. You can sometimes find out whether the item you want might be in stock and is available for pickup at the store, and that can save you money on pricey shipping.
Social media of all kinds is a good way to keep up with the deals from your favorite retailers. Their feeds are a great way to find those exclusive promotions and deals. If you like or follow a retailer, they are apt to reward you with those special Black Friday alerts, discounts and incentives. This is a good way to share with friends and family as well.
As with any successful shopping venture, you need to set a budget and stick to it. It may sound simple, but when there is doorbuster pricing involved it can be very, very tempting to over spend — especially when items are in limited quantities. Offers like that are designed to make you spend. So be careful and decide what you really need and want to buy beforehand, resist impulse buys and stick to your budget.
Research store policies like price-matching and return policies before you shop. Almost all retailers have some price-matching policy and many are expanding them to cover Back Friday deals. Some are even extending them for a period of up to two weeks post purchase. On the other hand, some retailers suspend their price-matching programs during the season, so you need to know what the policies are for your favorite retailers.
Happy shopping!
