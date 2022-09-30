Buying his first grapes in 2007 and not giving up on his desire to make wine, Billy Brymer, owner of Big Creek Winery, is about to open his third location but continues to grow his Pulaski branch as well. 

“This is my hometown,” said Brymer, who was born in Detroit, Mich., but has lived in Giles County since he was 9 years old. “I love Pulaski — absolutely love Giles County.”

DSC_0125 web.jpg

The Tasting Room at Big Creek Winery is open seven days a week for patrons to sample the variety of vintages available, most of which feature locally-inspired names.   Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen 
DSC_0126 web.jpg

Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen 
DSC_0127 web.jpg

Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen 
DSC_0129 web.jpg

Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen 

