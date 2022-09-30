Buying his first grapes in 2007 and not giving up on his desire to make wine, Billy Brymer, owner of Big Creek Winery, is about to open his third location but continues to grow his Pulaski branch as well.
“This is my hometown,” said Brymer, who was born in Detroit, Mich., but has lived in Giles County since he was 9 years old. “I love Pulaski — absolutely love Giles County.”
“From a making wine standpoint, I got this idea in my head about 2006,” he said, adding that was when he began to visit some “local” wineries.
“They all told me the ups and downs of wine making, and I was excited to learn how to make wine.”
So, in 2007, Brymer planted his first vines and began “working my butt off,” but still lost much of what he planted that year.
“But the idea was still in my head,” he said, adding that he “didn’t make wine until 2015 because I was so busy working.”
Brymer met the man who would teach him to make wine via a chance encounter.
“I met a guy over at Miss Annie’s Beer Garden in St. Joseph, Tenn. — Sam Duncan,” he said of the November 2014 encounter. “I saw him come into the restaurant with his two bags of wine, and he set them out on the table, and I thought, ‘man, that is the prettiest wine I have ever seen. I’m going to go see if he made that wine because I need somebody to teach me how to make wine.’”
At that time, Brymer was only feeding the animals the grapes he was growing, and it had been seven years since beginning the venture.
“I approached him and asked if he made the wine,” he said, to which Duncan responded he did.
“I said, ‘Well, I’ve been looking for somebody to teach me how to make wine,’” Brymer recalled. “Would you give me some pointers?”
Duncan said they would talk about it, and gave Brymer his phone number and address.
In May 2015, Brymer went to talk to Duncan about the process of making wine and “didn’t leave for three years.”
“I went down there every day, Monday through Friday, for three years, trying to perfect the wine — perfecting the wine making.”
And while Brymer was learning to make wine, he applied for his license to open a winery.
“Because I wanted to do that for sure,” he said. “I just couldn’t get it out of my mind.”
“So, seven years later, I opened my first winery,” Brymer said, adding that two years after that he opened a second winery in Christiana and is expecting to open a third location in Lawrenceburg next spring.
“I love doing this,” he said. “I love making wine.”
The Pulaski location that opened in December 2016 moved to a new home at 1900 Crescentview Road last year.
“Moving to this location has been absolutely amazing,” Brymer said, adding that the two I-65 billboard advertisements for the winery are bringing in a great deal of people.
“They come from all over... Montana, Iowa, Maine, New York, Pennsylvania... just everywhere.”
Brymer is currently teaching someone to assist him in wine making and mentoring her as Duncan did for him.
“I just get excited every time I think about making wine,” he said. “And it is still exciting after six/seven years of this. I’m still excited about crushing grapes, seeing how it turns out and perfecting it.”
“I’ve had some bad experiences, some good experiences, but most of them have been good.”
He said he learned from those experiences and made adjustments accordingly.
Tastings
“If you come to this winery, you are going to have a good experience,” Brymer said, adding that all the wines are named after something he grew up with in the area — his horses, some place in Pulaski (i.e. the high school and elementary schools he attended, Milky Way Farms, the Dixie Maid restaurant) and even one named after his mentor, Sam Duncan.
Wine tastings at Big Creek Winery are Monday-Wednesday from noon–5 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 1–5 p.m.
“We never shut down here,” Brymer said. “We are open seven days a week.
“You can go outside, sit down, have some cheese and crackers and enjoy a bottle of wine.”
He said local products such as cheese, honey, jellies and shirts can be purchased at the winery as well.
“We want to do everything local,” Brymer said.
Future Plans
“We just moved here, so we’ve got a lot of dressing up to do,” he said.
Plans for the future include clearing out the brush between the winery and vineyard so guests can see the vines when they come to visit.
While the vineyard is currently about six acres, Brymer said he plans to build that up to about 12 acres.
From 700 gallons in his first year making wine (“a big year for me”) to 1,200 gallons and now about 4,700 gallons, he said his goal is to make 10,000 gallons a year, an endeavor that will require him to add on and get bigger tanks.
Brymer said he also plans to plant a row of muscadines for visitors to conveniently pick from vines near the winery.
Planting apple trees and getting an apple orchard going in a couple years is also in the works, he said, adding that, while the winery currently offers apple wine, with the orchard they will also have apple cider.
Eventually the winery will bring in more music as well.
“Music and wine — that’s what it’s all about,” he said.
Autumn Fest
For the first time at the Cresentview Road location and expected to be a yearly event, Big Creek Winery will host “Autumn Fest” Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m.–10 p.m.
Duncan is expected to attend the event and sign a few bottles while he is there.
“Best wine maker I know,” Brymer said of the man who taught him the ropes.
While you are asked to bring your own lawn chair, the event is free and free wine tastings will be offered to guests 21 years and older.
Live music will include Lanny Williams at 11 a.m., The Sins Country at 3 p.m. and One Nyte Stand at 7 p.m.
Children are welcome and can enjoy the bouncy house from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
For those wanting to make a meal of it, Two Dames with Dawgs and Bull Run will have food trucks on site.
“Get out and enjoy it,” Brymer said, adding that everyone should join the winery’s email list to know when there will be other music events.
For more information, visit bigcreekwinerytennessee.com, email [email protected] or call 931-309-6987.
