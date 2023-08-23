You may think it’s too early to be thinking about fall — August is still plenty hot, but there are things you can do in the garden now to help prepare for the golden days of autumn. Here are the top chores for the garden in August.
Start by planning and sowing cool-weather perennials and annuals for a burst of color in the fall. Think about your garden’s setup. Think about planting in those areas that have put on a show in spring and summer and will be dull and brown come fall. These areas are perfect for bursts of fall color.
Prep for cool weather vegetables too. Pull out failing plants or the ones that have stopped producing for the summer to make room for new pants that will continue well into the fall months. Spring and summer crops deplete a lot of nutrients from the soil, so be sure to amend the soil before planting fall crops like spinach, kale, broccoli, turnip greens and others.
Now is the time to divide and transplant irises, day lilies, peonies, phlox and any other perennials that have stopped their blooming. The process is easy: gently lift the plant out of the ground with a gardening fork, knock off any excess soil to expose the roots and then gently separate them down the middle into two equal parts. Then just replant each piece where you want them to go. Water thoroughly after planting to give them a good start.
You can also prepare your lawn for fall. With the heat and humidity of August, be sure your mower is set to cut no more than one third of the height of your grass to keep it healthy. Now is also an excellent time aerate your lawn; this will improve drainage and let water and nutrients get to the roots. The efforts will show in the spring with a green refreshed lawn.
If you take care of these tasks in August, you’ll be in good shape to take care of that fall garden!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.