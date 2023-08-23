N2204P22009H web.jpg

You may think it’s too early to be thinking about fall — August is still plenty hot, but there are things you can do in the garden now to help prepare for the golden days of autumn. Here are the top chores for the garden in August.

Start by planning and sowing cool-weather perennials and annuals for a burst of color in the fall. Think about your garden’s setup. Think about planting in those areas that have put on a show in spring and summer and will be dull and brown come fall. These areas are perfect for bursts of fall color.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.