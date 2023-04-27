N1904P44001C.TIF

April is nearly gone, and the garden soil is warming up with longer, sunny days. It’s the best time of year to plant vegetable seeds, when mother nature gives the cue — after the lilacs bloom. The timing for planting vegetables in the garden is important. Here is a gardening check list for zones 7-11 from the USDA.

Direct-sow hardy and half-hardy, cold-tolerant vegetables and herbs now; cabbage family members, leafy greens and root crops — including carrots, cabbage, broccoli, celery, potatoes and spinach.

