April is nearly gone, and the garden soil is warming up with longer, sunny days. It’s the best time of year to plant vegetable seeds, when mother nature gives the cue — after the lilacs bloom. The timing for planting vegetables in the garden is important. Here is a gardening check list for zones 7-11 from the USDA.
Direct-sow hardy and half-hardy, cold-tolerant vegetables and herbs now; cabbage family members, leafy greens and root crops — including carrots, cabbage, broccoli, celery, potatoes and spinach.
Before planting cool-weather crops you started indoors — broccoli, cauliflower, onions, lettuce, peas, etc. — harden off the young plants by reducing the water supply or temperature. Make successive sowings at 10-14 day intervals of carrots, lettuce, runner beans, green beans and radishes.
Direct-sow tender warm-weather crops when the danger of frost is past and the weather is mild – plant pole and bush snap and lima beans, eggplants, pepper plants, corn, okra, squash, cucumbers, watermelons and black-eyed peas.
You can begin planting outdoor tomatoes; tie them gently, but firmly, to stake and secure them. Support young peas with sticks or netting. For sweet corn, several short rows in a rectangle will pollinate and be more successful than a few long rows.
Celery should be fed about three weeks after plants are set out. Keep it moist with regular irrigation.
As your plants get established, thin out overcrowded vegetable seedlings. Earth up potatoes as they grow and cover seedlings and warm-weather crops with horticultural fleece if night frost is forecast.
Feed seedlings with manure or compost tea after planting. Soak compost or well-rotted manure in water. You can use the resulting “tea” as a liquid fertilizer.
Water your garden if the weather is dry, weed as needed and remember to turn your compost pile.
Now comes the time to watch for garden pests and signs of disease. Watch out for aphids on broad beans and root flies on cabbages, carrots and onions.
Prune fruit trees, cutting out crossing branches. On fan-trained apples, cherries, peaches and plums, remove branches growing towards or away from the wall. Check for pests and diseases. Watch for signs of fire blight; prune affected branches and dispose of them. Watch for borers and caterpillars on trees.
Success in gardening means early and vigilante preparation; now go forth and garden!
