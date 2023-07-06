The dryer summer months are officially underway, so now is the time to be diligent in watering your garden.
When it comes to watering, there are no real hard and fast rules. As most gardeners know, it’s really a judgment call that depends on the plants, the weather, the soil and even the time of year. It’s not too hard to figure out, even for a novice, all you have to do is check the soil.
If we’re talking about container gardening or potted plants, like ferns on the porch, you can judge by the weight of the pot. If there is adequate water, the pot will be heavier than if it’s dry. You can also just touch the soil in the pot. If it feels dry or it’s not heavy enough, water slowly, until all the soil is moist and water runs out the bottom. Then lift the pot and see how it feels.
Remember, you have to get the core of the plant wet. Watering your plants is not of value if the water all runs down the outside of the root ball. To avoid this, don’t water too quickly or apply too much at one time. Slow watering is far more effective. The key is to be sure water gets to the root zone, regardless of whether you are watering tender seedlings, watering a row of tomato plants, watering house plants or soaking thirsty shrubs or trees.
You can’t use the lift test for your landscape or garden, but you can use a soil moisture sensor. This is an easy way to see if it’s time to water. You can also use a spade and lift the soil near your plant root ball to see what the soil looks like. If it feels moist to a depth of 6-12 inches, your plant is in good shape. Conversely, if it’s dry — water!
Now for some tips for watering your garden. Focus on the roots, that’s where the plants need access to water, not the leaves. In fact, wetting down the foliage is a waste of water and can actually damage your plants. Water on the foliage can promote the spread of disease.
Water your garden only when it’s needed. Automatic watering timers can be useful, but make sure you watch the weather and reduce the automated watering when there is adequate rainfall. Too much moisture can damage plants just as much as not enough.
Water deeply and thoroughly. Your lawn and annuals concentrate their root system in the top six inches of soil, whereas perennials, trees and shrubs do so in the top 12 inches. Heavy soil, like clay, may take hours for the water to reach down 6-12 inches. Use a shovel or your fingers to check the progress.
Watering in the morning seems to work best. If you get moisture on the leaves of your plants, this will give them time to dry out. It’s far more difficult for plants to develop diseases when the foliage is dry.
Mulch everything. Mulch reduces surface runoff and slows the evaporation from soil.
Finally, use the right tool. For watering at the root zone, there are soaker hoses, and, for even more precise watering, you can use a drip irrigation system instead of a sprinkler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.