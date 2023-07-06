N0907P50012C WEB.png

The dryer summer months are officially underway, so now is the time to be diligent in watering your garden. 

When it comes to watering, there are no real hard and fast rules. As most gardeners know, it’s really a judgment call that depends on the plants, the weather, the soil and even the time of year. It’s not too hard to figure out, even for a novice, all you have to do is check the soil.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.