Strawberries are members of the rose family, and they are the only fruit whose seeds are on the outside. This is the wonderful time of year when strawberries are in season; you can buy them already picked or pick your own.
We all want to preserve that bright flavor so that it lasts throughout the year, and making jam is one of the best ways to accomplish this. Here are a few recipes to help you do just that.
This is an old-fashioned recipe for strawberry preserves that your grandmother probably used. It leaves the berries whole for a rich, chunky jam.
2 pounds fresh strawberries, hulled
In a stockpot, combine strawberries, sugar, vinegar and salt. Bring to a rolling boil and cook, stirring frequently, for 15-20 minutes, or until the temperature of the mixture has reached 220 degrees.
Transfer to hot, sterile jars, leaving one-half inch of headspace, and seal. Process jars in a water bath for 10 minutes. Refrigerate jam once the seal is broken.
Freezer jam has become a favorite for everyone who makes jam. It’s quick, tastes great and lasts. This recipe is a no-cook one.
2 Cups crushed strawberries
1.75-ounce box SURE JELL fruit pectin
Measure the exact amount of crushed strawberries into a large bowl; add exact amount of sugar to the crushed berries and stir to combine. Let stand for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir pectin into water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat, stirring constantly. Boil for 1 minute, stirring constantly; remove saucepan from heat.
Pour pectin mixture over the berry/sugar mixture and stir for 3 minutes or until the sugar has completely dissolved. If a few sugar crystals remain, it’s okay. Using a ladle, immediately fill containers, leaving one-half inch of space at the top. Clean any jam from jar rims with a wet paper towel and cover with lids.
Let stand at room temperature for 24 hours. To use immediately, store in refrigerator for up to three weeks. Otherwise, store in the freezer for up to one year and thaw before using.
Jam can be a labor-intensive process, but we’ve found an easy way using a slow cooker for this recipe.
Slow Cooker Strawberry Jam
4 pints fresh strawberries
2 Tbsp. fresh squeezed lemon juice
1 package powdered fruit pectin
Crush strawberries completely with a potato masher and pour into the crock of a slow cooker. Pour lemon juice over strawberries and sprinkle with pectin; let stand for 10
Stir sugar through the strawberries and cook on low for 2 hours, stirring twice while it cooks. Increase the heat to high and continue cooking until jam thickens to desired consistency, 2-3 hours.
Ladle jam into jars and process 10 minutes in a hot water bath to seal.
