Title
H102

Strawberries are members of the rose family, and they are the only fruit whose seeds are on the outside. This is the wonderful time of year when strawberries are in season; you can buy them already picked or pick your own. 

We all want to preserve that bright flavor so that it lasts throughout the year, and making jam is one of the best ways to accomplish this. Here are a few recipes to help you do just that.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.