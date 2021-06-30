Of the many holiday parties we throw, Americans are partial to a good July 4th party.
It comes in the middle of the year, making it ideal for the outdoors. No gifts to buy, no great expectations for guests or elaborate menus — just pure, simple celebration.
It’s a celebration that can be put together on the fly or planned in advance. That also makes it the perfect party for the beginner.
As far as guests go, it’s your party — you can invite however many and whomever you choose. If you want to plan ahead, you can get guests excited by sending out an invitation. It doesn’t have to be the formal, printed kind. There are lots of free e-vites online that range from cute to patriotic.
This is one of the few parties you will throw where you can serve everything on disposable tableware. People love to eat on the 4th of July and the food is completely up to you. A simple and economical menu of hotdogs, hamburgers and chips is entirely appropriate. Add summer fruits and vegetables like watermelon and corn on the cob for some extra flair.
If you want, you can go for something a little fancier, like ribs or steaks on the grill. That’s another great aspect of this party, most or all of the cooking can be done outside on the grill. You could also opt for a potluck menu and ask your guests to bring something along.
If seating is a concern, plastic, lawn or camping chairs are great for a 4th of July gathering. If you’re worried about having enough seating, ask your guests to bring their own. Picnic tables, portable tables or even laps, depending on your menu, are a perfect way to serve.
Be sure to have plenty of ice on hand for all types of beverages or designate guests to bring ice and coolers to keep your beverages cold for the party. Be sure to have plenty of water available for all your guests.
As far as entertainment is concerned, you can’t beat cornhole, volleyball or horseshoes. If you have a pool, all the better. Water guns are always fun on a hot summer day as are water balloons, for all ages. You can even provide coloring books or pages for your younger guests.
It’s always good to have some kind of background music ready for your party in case your grill master takes their time.
As far as decorations go, hit up your local dollar store for all the red, white and blue decor you’ll need. If you are crafty, you can make your own decorations. You can set up photo opportunities with an American flag display for a background. There are all kinds of DIY banners and patriotic backdrops online.
Fireworks are a large part of any 4th of July celebration. Depending on where you live, they may or may not be legal to purchase and use. You will also want to take into consideration any wildfire dangers in your area and the fact that they are very dangerous in untrained hands.
Your best option is to find a display put on by professionals to view in person, on TV or online. Our forefathers didn’t risk life and limb liberating us to have future celebrations to go awry with bottle rockets.
Be safe and enjoy the celebration!
