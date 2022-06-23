We continue our salute to Dairy Month with more recipes to add to your repertoire. Let’s talk butter. A natural with bread, it can add so much more to any meal in the form of a compound butter. Easy to make, store and use; you might just be surprised at just what it can do.
To make a compound butter, all you need to do is whip some butter with a few additional ingredients like herbs, spices, aromatics or even liquids. It is not only great on bread, but can also be used to enhance the flavor of poultry, fish, vegetables, pancakes, waffles and much more.
Once prepared, it can be wrapped in parchment paper or foil for storage in the fridge or even frozen for use at a later date.
You can use it in a piping bag to make flowers or designs and, in its melted form, it can even be used as a sauce. It can be used, of course, as a spread for crackers, bread and waffles, just to name a few.
There are typically two varieties of compound butter — savory and sweet. You can play with any combination of ingredients, fresh or dried, in any amount, depending on your family’s tastes.
All these butters start with softened butter, NOT melted. Add in any combination of ingredients suggested or make it your own. Put the mixture on a piece of parchment and roll into a log. Refrigerate until solid and slice to serve or use in any recipe. Here are a few suggestions.
Maitre d’Hotel Butter was made famous in France and is prepared with butter, parsley, lemon juice, salt and pepper. It is a savory butter and is great on chicken, fish or steak, pan fried or grilled, added before cooking or on top, after to melt on the plate. It’s also great on vegetables like broccoli, spinach and asparagus.
Garlic Butter — roasted garlic, parsley, salt and pepper. Use on meat, vegetables such as baked potatoes or Brussels sprouts or for making garlic bread or toast.
Paprika Butter — paprika powder, roasted garlic, thyme and salt.
Blue Cheese Butter — crumbled blue cheese, sage, salt. This one is particularly good with steak!
Sun-Dried Tomato Butter — finely chopped, sun-dried tomato, chopped basil, salt and cracked black pepper.
Now for some sweet varieties.
Strawberry Butter — powdered sugar and finely chopped strawberries.
Chocolate Butter — melted chocolate or Nutella, powdered sugar.
Orange Honey Butter — orange zest, orange juice concentrate and honey.
Cinnamon Honey Butter — cinnamon, honey.
Now that you have the general idea, your imagination and the sky are your only limits for their preparation and usage.
