Giles County’s landscape was once dotted with dairy farms from north to south, contributing to the county’s nickname, “Land of Milk and Honey.” As the dairy industry changed over time, most of those dairies have closed for one reason or another, though a couple remain. June is National Dairy Month; to honor Giles County’s milk heritage we will be sharing some dairy-inspired recipes throughout the month.
In a world flooded with designer milk choices, let’s pay homage to the kind most of us grew up with. Did you know that cow’s milk is the only food that has every nutrient you need? There are 2.1 billion liters consumed, worldwide, on a daily basis.
What better combination than coffee and milk? This is bound to take the place of your expensive coffee drink. It takes just five minutes to make with simple ingredients and, of course, milk.
Whipped Coffee
— Dalgona Coffee
3 Tablespoons instant coffee powder
3 Tablespoons granulated sugar
2 Tablespoons of hot water
4 cups milk
Ice cubes
In a small bowl, mix instant coffee and sugar; using a whisk or mixer, add 2 Tablespoons water to the coffee and sugar until it is light and fluffy; add a few drops of water while beating the coffee if needed.
Fill a glass with ice cubes, then pour in the milk. Top the milk with whipped coffee — this makes a wonderful presentation; mix and serve chilled.
You can make a sweet, creamy banana milkshake without ice cream! The trick is frozen bananas.
Banana Milkshake
(Without Ice Cream)
1 ripe banana frozen and broken into pieces
1 cup ice cubes or 2/3 cups crushed ice
1 cup milk of any variety
1 heaping Tablespoon of granulated sugar or sweetener of choice to taste
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Generous pinch of ground cinnamon
Whipped cream, optional
In your blender, combine all ingredients and blend until well-mixed and frosty, stopping to stir to get things moving if needed.
Pour into a glass, top with optional whipped cream.
For peanut butter banana — add a heaping spoonful of peanut butter. For chocolate banana — add 2 Tablespoons of cocoa powder.
