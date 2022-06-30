The summer heat is here and the 4th of July is on the horizon; what better way to wrap up the celebration of June Dairy Month than with some homemade ice cream?
Here is a recipe for the ice cream purist who thinks that ice cream can only be made with a custard base, and then there is a two-ingredient, no-churn version that will knock your socks off with how it tastes and how easy it is to make.
Traditional Custard Ice Cream Base
2 1/2 Cups heavy whipping cream
1 1/1 Cups whole milk
1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
6 large egg yolks
1 1/4 Cups sugar
Fill a large bowl with ice to use later as an ice bath; place an empty bowl on top of the ice, set aside.
In a heavy-bottom sauce pan, combine heavy cream, milk and vanilla. Cook over medium heat until mixture is steaming and small bubbles start to form around the edge of the pot.
Meanwhile, whisk egg yolks and sugar together is a medium-sized mixing bowl. Once the milk and cream mixture is steaming, stream a ladle full of the hot mixture over the eggs while quickly whisking. Add egg mixture to the saucepan and whisk to combine. Continue to cook, stirring constantly, until the ice cream base reaches 180 degrees on an instant read thermometer.
Place a fine mesh strainer over the empty bowl on top of the ice bath and strain the ice cream base. Chill ice cream base until it has stopped steaming. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours, or up to overnight.
Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and process for about 20-25 minutes or according to manufacturer’s directions. The ice cream will be on the soft side but can be eaten right away or put into the freezer to harden for a couple of hours. It will keep in an airtight container for 2-3 weeks.
Purists will eat this as-is, but you can flavor it with almost anything… Any extract, any spice, any berry, any fruit, any candy, any crumbled cookie or any sauce of your choosing — just go for it!
Two-Ingredient No-Churn Ice Cream
14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
2 Cups cold heavy whipping cream
Pour the sweetened condensed milk into a large bowl; mix in any flavoring.
Using a hand mixer, stand mixer or immersion blender, whip heavy cream until it holds stiff, billowy peaks, about 3 minutes.
Lighten the condensed milk by gently adding a scoop of the whipped cream into it; this will add air and make it easier to fold in the rest of the cream. Transfer the rest of the whipped cream to the bowl with the condensed milk and gently fold. At first, it will look lumpy, but as you continue to fold, the mixture will smooth out and become soft and silky. Now is the time to stop (be careful not to over-mix and deflate the mixture).
Transfer the ice cream base to a freezer container with a spatula; smooth the top, then press a piece of parchment or wax paper directly onto the surface to prevent ice crystals from forming. Freeze at least 6 hours and up to 2 weeks.
To add flavors, add extracts or spices to the condensed milk first. For lighter mix-ins, gently fold into the base before putting into the freezer containers — chopped chocolate, cookie crumbs, nuts. For heavier mix-ins like caramel, candy or fruit, transfer half of the prepared ice cream into the freezer container, sprinkle mix-ins on top, top with the remaining ice cream and use a knife to swirl them in.
