May is National Grilling Month and for good reason, Memorial Day is known for being the official start of many of the summertime outdoor activities we all enjoy and that includes grilling. We’ve already covered burgers, so let’s turn to chicken.
First, here are some tips for grilling perfect chicken. The cut you pick, just like with beef, is important. The larger the piece — leg quarters, half a chicken, legs, etc. — the longer they take to cook. If you have boneless breasts or thighs, pound them so that the thickness is evened out. If you’re a master griller and cooking a whole bird, butterfly or spatchcock it by removing the backbone and spreading the chicken to flatten.
Add the flavor before you grill. You can inject flavors into your chicken, shake or rub it on the outside, brine it or use a marinade.
Be sure to prepare your grill, clean it, use enough fuel and preheat the grates. Stay away from high heat; unlike searing a burger or steak, you need to cook chicken over medium heat — it works best to achieve doneness without drying out the chicken. Cover the grill; if you don’t, you lose a lot of fuel and it will take your chicken longer to cook.
Finally, avoid cross contamination by never using the same utensils with raw and cooked chicken.
If you are adding a sauce or a glaze to your recipe, add it in the last minutes of cooking so that it doesn’t burn on the grill, and reserve some of the sauce for dipping. Never, ever use a marinade as a sauce; it’s had raw chicken in it and can be dangerous.
Use a thermometer — 165 degrees is the safe temperature for chicken.
Lemon and Herb Marinated Grilled Chicken Thighs
Juice and zest of 4 lemons, plus 2 whole lemons
5 sprigs fresh rosemary, finely chopped
5 sprigs fresh sage, finely chopped
3 cloves garlic, smashed and finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
Extra-virgin olive oil
8 chicken thighs, trimmed of excess fat
Kosher salt
In a small bowl, combine the lemon juice and zest, chopped herbs, garlic, crushed red pepper and 1/2 cup olive oil; whisk to combine.
Place chicken thighs in a wide, flat dish in a single layer; add the herb mixture and massage thighs to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight, or at least 1 hour.
Preheat grill; brush and oil the grill to clean. Remove chicken from marinade and brush off excess oil. Season chicken generously with salt and drizzle with a little bit of fresh olive oil.
Cut the two whole lemons in half and cut the tip ends off; this will allow the lemons to stand up without rolling. Place fresh side down on the preheated grill.
Grill chicken for 3-4 minutes. Turn 90 degrees to create crosshatch pattern; grill for another 3-4 minutes. Turn chicken over and grill for another 4-5 minutes; check for doneness.
Check lemon halves to see if they are beautifully caramelized; turn over to grill on the bottom for 2-3 minutes and serve with the grilled chicken.
Perfect Barbecued Chicken
3 Tablespoons olive oil
Garlic powder
Ground black pepper
Kosher salt
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts or mixed chicken pieces
Your favorite homemade or store bought barbecue sauce
Preheat outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.
Season chicken with salt, pepper, garlic powder and salt. Place chicken on grill and cook for 4 minutes; turn chicken and continue to grill until cooked through, another 5 minutes. Brush with barbecue sauce and grill another 2-3 minutes.
