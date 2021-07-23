Congregants throughout the history of Liberty United Methodist Church have shared their love of their faith and ministry with each other and the community. For more than 175 years they have dedicated themselves to those in need and to spreading the gospel of Christ.
The land where the church stands now was deeded by Roger Simpson in 1845. Built on a rise and nestled amongst cedar and oak trees in the southern part of Giles County, the church overlooks a pastoral view. In front of the church’s circular drive is an impressive outcropping of limestone that was often used for picnicking in the church’s early history.
The earliest church was built of hand hew logs. Sawn by a whipsaw, they were tied together at the top by a large yellow poplar log.
This construction, commonplace at the time, saw seats made from logs supported by pegged legs driven into the underside for support. The pulpit was built in a box like arrangement and took its place at the front of the church.
Everyone who could took part in the erecting of the church and took pride in its completion.
The simply built church on a wilderness road was able to draw large crowds. The hillside was covered with wagons, mules, horses and buggies conveying the members of the community. Pioneer women came to the church by horseback and used the high rock outcroppings to help them dismount their horses for church services.
Liberty Church was known for its revival meetings, where sometimes hundreds devoted their lives to God. In the early days, there were no night services and the all-day services would include dinner served on the flat rocks. These meetings lasted anywhere from one to three weeks including Sunday. The log church’s floor, covered in fresh straw for services, created a comfortable place for small children and babies to nap.
As the church grew, the building was replaced in 1886 with a large frame structure, money for which was raised by any means possible — donations from the congregants, ice cream socials and even the donation of the proceeds of a cotton patch from Mr. and Mrs. Edward Potts.
The resulting single-room layout had a high-peaked gable roof and a double-door entrance. The sides were flanked with eight rectangular windows, four on either side. The beautiful stained glass windows, which can be seen in the church currently, are of an unusual wreath design centered at the top of a Gothic style arch. A circular stained glass window of the cross and crown were donated in 1997 in memory of members Vachel and Mary Townsend Elder.
There have been many modernizations to the church over the last decades. In the 1970s, new Sunday school rooms were built, carpets and draperies were added. The draperies — so well liked by someone, they were removed the very night they were placed — were eventually replaced with new ones. New pews were installed through the donation of family members to honor loved ones. Central heating and air conditioning was added as were other modern amenities.
Little has changed in the overall design of the “Little Church in the Wildwood’s” sanctuary. Certainly nothing has changed in the members’ service and dedication to each other, the community, the world at large and to God.
