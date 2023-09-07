Fresh corn is one of the great pleasures of the summer harvest. While Corn season is in full swing, there are ways to preserve that pleasure to enjoy it the year round. Here are some tips and tricks to do just that.

Choosing the best corn is key. You want to be sure you’re getting corn at its peak, no matter how you choose to preserve it. Look for ears that feel heavy with clean white silks and no blemishes on the outer husks. Peel back a layer of husk to check that there are no bugs or mildew on the corn.

