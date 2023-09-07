Fresh corn is one of the great pleasures of the summer harvest. While Corn season is in full swing, there are ways to preserve that pleasure to enjoy it the year round. Here are some tips and tricks to do just that.
Choosing the best corn is key. You want to be sure you’re getting corn at its peak, no matter how you choose to preserve it. Look for ears that feel heavy with clean white silks and no blemishes on the outer husks. Peel back a layer of husk to check that there are no bugs or mildew on the corn.
The first way of preparing corn to be frozen is blanched whole kernels. The cooking is already done and makes it easier to use when you want to serve later.
Remove the corn from the cob with a sharp knife, blanch in salted simmering water for two minutes and then immediately remove to ice water to stop the cooking. Drain on clean towels and pat dry. Freeze in whatever amount you like.
Corn can also be frozen in its raw state; it’s easy, and the corn can be used in any way.
Remove the kernels from the cob, pop them in a freezer bag or vacuum seal them, label and date. You can even freeze the corn husk and all, using a vacuum sealer, and it will be as fresh as the day it was picked. If you do remove the kernels, freeze the cobs too, and use them to make corn stock for corn chowder.
To use the frozen raw corn, thaw in the bag overnight in the refrigerator or run the bag under running water. Sauté it, steam it or use it in soups or chili. The whole frozen ears are great roasted in the oven at 450 degrees for 35-45 minutes.
The third method is for corn on the cob. Shuck, remove the silk, blanch the ears for 4 minutes in simmering water and shock the cobs in an ice bath before drying them and freezing them. Make sure to get as much air as possible from the freezer bag or use a vacuum sealer. Pop them in the freezer and your
To use them, place in boiling, salted water for 2-3 minutes; any longer and it will be water-logged.
The corn from any of these methods is best used within 12 months of freezing.
