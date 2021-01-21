Is eating more healthy a goal you dream of for yourself and your family? Studies show that a diet high in fiber and vegetables can do just that. A lot of people are trying a “meatless Monday” in which they substitute an all-vegetable meal and entrée for one with meat.
You don’t have to be a vegetarian, but these recipes are good for that too. They are easy to prepare with simple ingredients that your family will love. And you won’t miss the meat.
This recipe is one that works well for those of us who are busy. It’s an “add to the slow cooker and forget it” kind of recipe. Combined with some steamed rice and served with a salad, it’s a complete meatless meal your family will love.
Fix and Forget Smothered Lentils
2 cups dry lentils, rinsed and sorted
1 medium onion
1/2 cup chopped celery
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup small diced carrots
1 cup diced tomatoes, fresh or canned
1 tsp dried marjoram
1 tsp ground coriander
Salt to taste
2 tsp liquid smoke, optional
3 cups water
Combine all ingredients in a slow cooker; cover.
Cook on low 8 hours, checking after 5 hours to see if they have absorbed all the cooking liquid; if so, add 1 cup more.
You can add chopped ham or smoked sausage if you want this to work for anyone who thinks they just can’t live without meat.
An easy meatless Monday meal that the whole family will love, which can be homemade or store bought, is pizza. If you want to make your own crust, it takes just two ingredients.
Vegetable Pizza
Crust:
1 1/2 cups self-rising flour, plus more for kneading
1 cup plain Greek yogurt
Cooking spray
Mix flour and yogurt together in a bowl. Transfer to a work surface floured with self-rising flour and knead the dough, adding more flour as needed to keep dough from being too sticky, for about 8-10 minutes.
Spray a 12-inch pizza pan with cooking spray and spread dough to edges of pan, top with sauce and toppings.
You can make just a plain cheese pizza or load it up with all the vegetables you want. There are no limits.
Bake in a 450 degree oven for 8-10 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly and the crust is golden.
This chili recipe is every bit as tasty and hearty as the one you would make with meat. The secret to the feel and texture of a chili without meat is a can of refried beans. Serve with your usual fixings and cornbread on the side for a cold weather, satisfying meal.
Meatless Chili
1 medium onion, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
3 cloves crushed garlic, minced
3 Tbsp vegetable oil
3 cans of your favorite chili beans, undrained
2 cans petite chopped tomatoes, undrained
4-ounce can tomato paste
1 small can medium, chopped jalapeño peppers
1 can refried beans
Salt and pepper to taste
4 Tbsp of your favorite chili powder
Water to your desired consistency
In a large pot, add oil and sauté onions and peppers until soft; add garlic and sauté another 30 seconds. Add the chili beans, rinsing the cans and adding the liquid after each.
Add tomatoes with liquid, stir in tomato paste and mix well. Add jalapeños, salt and pepper to taste, and chili powder; stir in refried beans, mixing well.
The chili should simmer for at least one hour to meld all the flavors together, if not longer. Watch for adding liquid depending on the consistency that you prefer.
The serving options are endless. Serve with cornbread, tortilla or corn chips, cheese, green onion, sour cream or whatever you like best.
This is a quick fried rice like you get at a Chinese restaurant. Using items you probably already have in your pantry, it’s easy to make and the traditional egg adds protein.
Chinese Restaurant Fried Rice
2 cups enriched white rice
4 cups water
2/3 cups frozen, chopped baby carrots
1/2 cup frozen green peas
2 Tbsp vegetable oil
2 eggs
Soy sauce to taste
2 Tbsp sesame oil, to taste
In a saucepan, combine rice and waster. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat; cover and simmer for 20 minutes.
In a large skillet, add oil, then stir in carrots and peas; cook about 30 seconds. Crack in eggs and stir quickly to scramble eggs with vegetables.
Stir in cooked rice; shake in soy sauce and toss rice to coat. Drizzle with sesame oil and toss again.
You can “beef up” this recipe by adding any vegetables you like, or serve sautéed broccoli and water chestnuts on the side, green beans or snow peas.
The next recipe is one that will work for breakfast, lunch or dinner and has no limits as far as the vegetables you might add.
Quick and Easy Vegetable Quiche
1 pie crust
4 eggs
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup cream
1/2 cup green onions, chopped
1 1/2 cups fresh, steamed or frozen vegetables
2 cups shredded cheese
1/2 tsp seasoned salt
1/4 tsp pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Place crust in a pie plate; chop onions and set aside.
Whisk eggs until well blended; add milk, cream, salt and pepper and whisk again. Place onions on crust, top with desired vegetables, followed by cheese and then the egg mixture. Crimp crust edges.
Bake for approximately 35-45 minutes or until set in the center. If cheese starts to brown too quickly, cover with foil; let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
You can use any vegetables — spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, etc. — and whatever type of cheese(s) you like. The quiche can be served hot, room temperature or cold.
Any of these recipes would work equally as well for lunch or dinner. If you want to make your entire Monday meatless, eggs are a great option for breakfast along with a fruit smoothie, whole grain bread or cereal, oatmeal or cottage cheese and fruit.
Lunch can be as easy as a grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup or a cheese quesadilla with salsa and green onion added. An omelet or quiche is a good option and there are any number of meatless options in your grocery these days!
