Picking Perfect Watermelons

There isn’t a summer gathering anywhere that doesn’t include the king of summer fruit — watermelon.
The high water content of watermelon helps to keep you hydrated and feeling full. This low calorie fruit is high in nutrients like carotenoids, vitamin C and cucurbitacin E. It also has heart-healthy components including lycopene, citrulline and other vitamins and minerals. They also have anti-inflammatory properties. The fiber and water are important for healthy digestion, and that’s what makes this fruit king!
There’s nothing like a red, ripe, sweet watermelon on a hot summer day. But there is an art to choosing the perfect specimen.
It’s disappointing to get home from the market with a tasteless watermelon. So, what should you look for in the perfect watermelon?
Though it may seem contraindicated, choose a melon with a dull rind; if the melon is shiny, it is more than likely under ripe.
Look for consistent striping in the rind. This will indicate the ripeness of the melon. It should be a deep, dark green and the pale stripes should be creamy and almost light yellow.
One of the most important indicators of ripeness for a watermelon is a yellow field spot. You should find a large, discolored spot on the surface of your melon. This is the field spot — where the watermelon laid in the field on the vine until ripened. The field spot should be creamy and yellow. If it’s white or light yellow, you can bet that the melon was harvested before ripening.
Check the stem. You will want to inspect the stem to be sure that your melon has matured and is ripe. It should be dry and yellow-brown. A stem that is still green is an indicator that the watermelon is not ripe and will not be flavorful and sweet.
When choosing your melon, knock on it or thump it with your finger. You may get a strange look or two from other shoppers in the market but a gentle tap can help you to choose the right melon. If the pitch sounds deep and hollow, it’s ripe, and if the sound is dense it’s a sign that the rind is too thick and the melon is not at its ripest.
Choose the heaviest one in the market. This indicates the melon is full of water, meaning that it should be ripe and sweet.
Weathering spots are good as well, they mean the melon has spent extra time on the vine.
A good watermelon should be evenly shaped — rounder watermelons are sweeter than oval ones.
Steer clear of melons with irregularities on the surface.
Always buy melons in season. Even though they are available year-round, it’s always best to buy watermelons between May and September when they are at their peak.
Watermelons are a low-calorie, hydrating, healthy treat all summer long.
