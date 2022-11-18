Thanksgiving Dinner Table

Hosting Thanksgiving dinner can seem like a daunting task; meeting everyone’s dietary needs while making sure all the holiday favorites and traditions are included is no easy feat. Every smart cook knows that getting a head start can be the key to ticking all the boxes for a large meal, so we’ve put together some tips on how to do it and still enjoy the day.

Making the stuffing recipe ahead of time, whether it’s a week before or the day before, will help you tremendously. Bake your cornbread, if that’s your base or toast your bread. Sweat your aromatics — the onions, celery, etc. — and store in zip lock bags in the fridge or freezer. Add your seasonings and it will give the flavors a chance to meld together. If you like, go ahead and put it in your serving dish and on the night before, if frozen, pull it out to thaw. On Thanksgiving Day, all you’ll have to do is bake. 

