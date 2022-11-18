Hosting Thanksgiving dinner can seem like a daunting task; meeting everyone’s dietary needs while making sure all the holiday favorites and traditions are included is no easy feat. Every smart cook knows that getting a head start can be the key to ticking all the boxes for a large meal, so we’ve put together some tips on how to do it and still enjoy the day.
Making the stuffing recipe ahead of time, whether it’s a week before or the day before, will help you tremendously. Bake your cornbread, if that’s your base or toast your bread. Sweat your aromatics — the onions, celery, etc. — and store in zip lock bags in the fridge or freezer. Add your seasonings and it will give the flavors a chance to meld together. If you like, go ahead and put it in your serving dish and on the night before, if frozen, pull it out to thaw. On Thanksgiving Day, all you’ll have to do is bake.
Pies are something else you can make ahead and, again, refrigerate or freeze. Warm pie out of the oven has been touted as the “best pie,” but not necessarily. Most pies are better once they have cooled to room temperature before serving. Pumpkins and pecan pies both need to be fully cooled before serving anyway and even an apple pie will hold its shape better if left to cool. When you fully cool a pie, it allows the juices to thicken up. This lets you cut those beautiful tall pieces that are sure to impress. If you really want the effect of a warm pie, once you’ve turned the oven off to serve dinner, put the pie in for about 20 minutes to warm.
Gravy is another make ahead.In fact, it can be made several weeks ahead. You can buy turkey stock or make your own with wings and the neck along with some aromatics such as onion and celery. Freeze the gravy and, at the last minute, thaw and re-heat, adding anything else you like in your gravy. Those yummy juices from your roasted turkey can be used in your mashed potatoes or stuffing.
For pre-made mashed potatoes, mash and season your potatoes the day before and put them into a plastic container with a tight lid. Reheat by putting them in a saucepan over low heat and mixing in some melted butter and a little warm milk. Try some buttermilk for a little different taste; the added liquid will make them extra luscious, flavorful and smooth.
Casserole side dishes are always something that can be made ahead. Sweet potato casserole, corn casserole, broccoli and cheese and even the perennial favorite, green bean casserole, can all be made ahead and put into the freezer or fridge to use on Thanksgiving Day. Leave the toppings like marshmallows, toasted nuts and French fried onions of your casserole to be added after thawing and just before putting them into the oven for that “just baked” effect.
Setting the table is something else you can do ahead of time, the morning of or the night before. It will pay off to make sure all your serving dishes and utensils are cleaned, organized and in place. Place settings, center pieces, buffet setups — all can be done ahead of time to help with your prep and make your day more enjoyable. Organize a beverage center or dessert table and think about putting it in another location in your house than the dining room to cut down on overcrowding. If you’re worried about dust, throw an additional tablecloth over the set-up.
Plan ahead for extra seating, tables and disposable products like paper plates, cups and napkins. Make sure you have extra toilet tissue and paper toweling on hand and, where you can, use disposable baking pans. Oven space will be at a premium, so don’t forget to use slow cookers, instant pots, air fryers, ice makers and all those kitchen gadgets to help out.
