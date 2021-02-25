February is the month to start planning your spring garden in earnest. Whether you’re a novice or an expert, some planning will make your garden and your harvest more successful, providing wholesome, in-season, fresh fruit and vegetables for your family while paying off at the cash register.
The first step is to decide on where you want to plant. If your garden is going to be planted with vegetables, you’re going to need a sunny place. Whether you create a raised bed, plant in pots on a patio or have enough room to till the soil in your yard, sun is critical to any garden. If you’re planting flowers, consider the kind of light each area around your house has and plant accordingly.
Take into consideration what you want to plant, keeping that exposure to sunlight at the front of your mind. Check on the time of year to plant your chosen selections and what zone they work best in — Giles County is in zone seven.
Planting certain plants together can help to resist pests. Tall plants should go toward the back. You can start plants from seeds, or, if you want to get a head start, purchase seedlings from your garden center.
Drawing a diagram of your garden layout is always a good idea as a guide to where you are going to plant. You don’t have to get fancy, a simple drawing for your eyes only is fine. There are apps and design software if you really want to go all out with your design. Even a raised bed garden will benefit from a drawn plan.
Once you’ve decided what to plant and where, order your seeds or purchase your plants. Gather your pots and supplies if you are starting your plants from seeds, or if you are planning a container garden.
Another fun thing you can do at this point in the planning is to make plant markers. Make one for each row or pot. When you are planting seeds in the ground, new to gardening or not, when the plants emerge it may be hard to remember what’s what.
Make sure your gardening tools and equipment are in good shape. Sharpen, clean, check handles, get rid of any rust and buy yourself a new pair of gardening gloves. If you are a serious and experienced gardener, make sure your rototiller is serviced ahead of time.
Lastly, be aware of the possibility of a late frost in your area. It may not happen, but be prepared. Have frost cloths like old sheets, tablecloths, towels, even landscape fabric to cover tender plants. Avoid using plastic. In a pinch, you can cover plants with inverted flower pots and buckets or a garden cloche. If you have room, potted plants can be taken inside.
The Giles County Extension office is a good resource for questions. Call them at 363-3523.
Now get out there and garden!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.