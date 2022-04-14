A full blown Easter dinner can take lots of planning, can be expensive and leave you in the kitchen, away from your guests all day long. An alternative to the full blown meal is an Easter brunch. The recipes are more economical, most can be made ahead — letting you enjoy and relax with your guests — and it can easily be served buffet style.
Start by creating your menu with the best flavors of breakfast and lunch. An egg dish is a great place to start, add something hearty like a breakfast meat of some kind or small breakfast steaks, include something sweet, something fresh and some kind of dessert. Have coffee, tea, a cocktail or mocktail, and you’re set.
Try this Easter brunch casserole that can be mixed the day before and kept in the refrigerator overnight.
Easter Egg Casserole
1/4 cup diced green onion
1/4 cup diced green or red bell pepper
3 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
8 eggs
2 cups milk
16-ounce package frozen hash brown potatoes, thawed
In a large bowl, beat together eggs and milk. Mix in cheese, onion and peppers; stir in hash browns and pour into a buttered 13x9 inch casserole dish. Cover with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator overnight.
On Easter morning, remove the casserole from the refrigerator at least 30 minutes before baking and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cover with foil and bake for 45 minutes; uncover and bake for another 30 minutes or until eggs are set.
While your egg casserole bakes, cook up any meat sides you intend to serve — bacon, sausage, ham or small steaks, even a breakfast pork chop will work, or any combination. Take a little help from the grocery store on the sweet to serve — in the bakery you’ll find pre-made muffins, coffee cake, cinnamon rolls or you can make another casserole, like a French toast one.
Overnight French Toast Casserole
2 sticks of butter, melted
2 cups light brown sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 loaf French bread, cut into 2-inch slices
2 cups milk
8 eggs beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Pour butter into an 11x15 inch baking dish; sprinkle brown sugar and cinnamon over the butter and top with bread slices, making sure slices are placed close together.
Mix milk, egg and vanilla extract in a bowl until thoroughly combined; pour over bread in the baking dish. Cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate, 8 hours to overnight.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and place the covered casserole in the preheated oven and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake until puffed and lightly golden, about 15 minutes more. Serve with fruit, syrup and whipped cream.
Fresh fruit should be something you can do with minimal effort and the night before as well. Look for fruit at its peak ripeness — grapes, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, melons and bananas. Arrange them on a nice serving tray and place in the fridge — all but the banana, of course; you can slice them for the tray just before serving to prevent browning.
Setup the buffet or set the table the night before, keeping the Easter theme in mind. You can put everything out — dishes, napkins, flowers, glassware ad flatware. Pull out any last minute serving pieces you might need as well. Whether you’re using your best china or disposable products, this is going to be a great time saver.
Set your coffee pot or bar up the night before with everything you and your guests will need. Coffee is a great starter and everyone wants a cup first thing in the morning. Remember tea and kettle as well as juice and water for anyone who might not drink either. If you’re serving a cocktail, put all the ingredients out and let the guests mix their own. A mimosa, bloody Mary, chilled champagne or wine will all work well.
Use your imagination for dessert and include your favorite family traditions.
Happy Easter Brunch!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.