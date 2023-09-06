She’s 90 years old, and he’ll soon be 96. When they married on Aug. 21, 1948, gas was 26 cents a gallon, and Harry S. Truman was president. 

sanderson3.jpeg

Graydon and Juanita Sanderson of Prospect celebrate 75 years of marriage with a party.   Connie Roe / Pulaski Citizen

Graydon and Juanita Sanderson of Prospect have seen and done a great number of things in their 75-year marriage, and they look forward to what comes next in their lives.

sanderson1.jpeg

Graydon and Juanita Sanderson
sanderson2.jpeg

Graydon and Juanita Sanderson
sanderson4.jpeg

Graydon and Juanita Sanderson

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.