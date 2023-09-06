She’s 90 years old, and he’ll soon be 96. When they married on Aug. 21, 1948, gas was 26 cents a gallon, and Harry S. Truman was president.
Graydon and Juanita Sanderson of Prospect have seen and done a great number of things in their 75-year marriage, and they look forward to what comes next in their lives.
Born Juanita Smith, she met Graydon when they both attended Monrovia School in Alabama. They went on dates to the movies, and she would go watch him pitch baseball or play basketball.
The couple married when Juanita was only 15. They said their vows seated on the sofa at the Harvest home of their pastor, J.B. Rudd, and borrowed his brother’s dump truck to leave after the ceremony. They spent their wedding night at that brother’s house.
“We didn’t have no honeymoon,” Juanita said. “We barely had enough money to pay the preacher.”
Three years after they married, they welcomed their first child, Joy, followed eight years later by daughter Regina. In the decades since, they’ve added three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren to their family.
The couple did a lot of camping over the years, usually spending winters in Florida or Texas. When the pair decided they could no longer make the long drives to camp, they didn’t think they would get much money out of their fifth wheel camper. With that in mind, they bought a piece of land in Prospect, parked the RV on it, and Graydon built the rest of their home around it, where they still live today. They spend most of their indoor time in their beautiful, spacious sunroom.
Juanita makes beautiful jewelry by hand, sometimes using stones that she grinds and polishes herself. She’s also known to be an excellent cook. The church congregation looks forward to her dishes at potluck dinners.
Graydon can be found most days working around the yard, mowing, weeding and working on things. Currently, he’s using his tractor to help clear a piece of land where one of their grandchildren plans to put a house.
“He’s busy all the time,” Juanita said. “There ain’t nothing hardly that he can’t fix.”
At the time of this interview, Graydon was outside on his trusty old John Deere lawnmower, trailer hooked up, getting ready to work on a piece of equipment.
The Sandersons were one of the founding couples of Elkton’s Sunrise Chapel in 2006, where they still attend. Their daughters hosted an anniversary party for them at the church Aug. 20, with their family and church family all attending.
Juanita said they both love to fish, and they have refurbished a small pontoon boat. They plan to take it for a day trip up to Tim’s Ford Lake in September, “even if we don’t do anything but go up there and just ride.”
When asked what was the secret to their long, happy union, Juanita replied, “Love. Love comes first. You have your good days and your bad days. I don’t care what nobody says, I don’t believe nobody lives together even 50 years, and don’t have their ups and downs. Trust in one another… and a whole lotta Jesus. We’ve had a long, hard, happy life. We’ve been blessed.”
May God continue to bless you with continuing joy. Happy 75th Anniversary!
