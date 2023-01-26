chicken noodle soup

Whether you’re feeling under the weather or the weather is cold and has hold of you, or you’re looking to please a crowd of picky eaters... soup could be the cure. Here are some recipes that anyone can make and love.

This Chicken noodle soup is “souper” easy... yes we went there. It looks like it has a lot of ingredients at first glance but it’s easy to make and will be a hit with any member of the family on a cold day. Not a fan of noodles? Make the same recipe with rice.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.