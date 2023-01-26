Whether you’re feeling under the weather or the weather is cold and has hold of you, or you’re looking to please a crowd of picky eaters... soup could be the cure. Here are some recipes that anyone can make and love.
This Chicken noodle soup is “souper” easy... yes we went there. It looks like it has a lot of ingredients at first glance but it’s easy to make and will be a hit with any member of the family on a cold day. Not a fan of noodles? Make the same recipe with rice.
Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup
Five 14.5-ounce cans chicken broth
14.5-ounce can vegetable broth
1/2 pound chopped, cooked chicken breast (can use canned)
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
Melt butter in a large pot over medium-high heat; add onion and celery and cook until just tender, about 5 minutes.
Add the rest of your ingredients, stir to combine and bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes.
*Note: You can add any other vegetables of your liking — green peas or beans, spinach, tomato, whatever you like. Serve with crusty bread or rolls, and a salad.
Who doesn’t like a good potato soup. It’s economical and tastes great! And the addition of ham to this recipe makes this a real meal. It’s easy and delicious.
Easy and Delicious Ham and Potato Soup
3 1/2 Cups peeled and diced potatoes
1/3 Cup finely diced onion
4 Cups water or as needed to cover
2 Tablespoons chicken bullion granules
5 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 Cup of diced, cooked ham
Combine potatoes, onion, celery, ham and garlic in a large soup pot and cover with water; bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium and cook until potatoes are tender, 10-15minutes. Stir in chicken bullion, salt and pepper.
Melt butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat; whisk in flour to make a paste. Cook for 1 minute and gradually whisk in half and half until smooth; continue cooking until thick 4-5 minutes, whisking often. Stir milk mixture into soup and cook until heated through, 5-10 minutes.
*Note: You can add in your favorite topping for this soup, just think baked potato — bacon, cheese, green onion, whatever you like. Serve with a grilled cheese sandwich, biscuits or a salad for a filling meal.
Made with lots of pantry staples and that package of ground beef that everyone has in their freezer, this is a hearty vegetable soup that is quick to put together and the meaning of a truly one-pot meal.
Hamburger Vegetable Soup
16-ounce can diced tomatoes
10-ounce can corn kernels
10-ounce can cut green beans
1 1/2 Cups cubed potatoes
In a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat, cook and stir ground beef until browned and crumbly, about 5-7 minutes; drain and discard grease.
Combine beef with the rest of your ingredients, draining all of your canned vegetables, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 1 and-a-half hours; serve with a salad and crusty bread.
