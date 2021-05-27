Memorial Day is the traditional start of grilling season and, for many, summer itself.
If you have been invited to a picnic, pool party or barbecue, you will be the star with one of these easy take-alongs.
Bright ripe tomatoes, cool cucumbers, sweet corn kernels — summer in a bowl. It’s fresh, has loads of crunch and is super easy to make.
Tomato, Cucumber Salad
2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 Tablespoon white vinegar or lemon juice
1 small clove garlic, minced (optional)
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
2-3 ears corn
1-2 cucumbers
3 tomatoes
1 small red onion
Optional: fresh basil, mint, cilantro or parsley
In a small bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar or lemon juice, garlic (if using) and salt.
Shuck the corn and cut off the kernels into a large bowl. Peel cucumbers, cut them in half lengthwise and use a spoon to scrape out and discard the watery seeds in the center. Dice the cucumbers fairly small and add them to the bowl.
Core or hull the tomatoes; cut in half crosswise and gently squeeze out any of the watery seeds that come out easily. Dice the tomatoes and add them to the bowl.
Cut off stem end of the onion and cut in half lengthwise; remove and discard the peel and dice the onion.
Toss the vegetables with the dressing; for an extra burst of flavor, add minced herbs. Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator; toss again before serving.
This recipe is the essence of summer. It’s easy to make and everyone will love it. It’s refreshing and can be served as is or spiked in the glass for the adults.
Homemade Lemonade
2 cups granulated sugar
1 1/2 cups fresh lemon juice; about 6-8 lemons
4 1/2-5 cups water, divided
Combine sugar and 2 cups of water in a saucepan over medium heat; bring to a boil and stir until sugar is dissolved; remove from heat and cool to room temperature.
Strain the lemon juice through a fine mesh sieve into a 2-quart pitcher; add simple syrup and stir to combine. Refrigerate until cold.
When ready to serve, add 2 1/2 cups of cold water and stir; taste and add more water if it’s too sweet.
Serve with ice, thinly sliced lemons and fresh mint if desired.
This dessert is easy, has the right colors — red, white and blue — and can be made ahead. Made with fresh strawberries, it’s another summer blast.
Mini Berry Trifles in a Jar
Two 6-ounce containers of strawberry yogurt
Two 3.25-ounce cups of vanilla snack pudding
1 1/2 cups non-dairy whipped topping
9-inch prepared angel food cake, cut into 1-inch pieces
4 cups of assorted berries— blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and/or blackberries
Stir together yogurt and pudding in a medium bowl until blended; fold in whipped topping.
Place about 8 cake pieces each in 8 small jars, glasses or clear plastic cups; top each with 2 Tablespoons pudding mixture and 6 berries; repeat layers.
Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours.
Top with additional whipped topping before serving and, for a more festive look, red, white and blue sprinkles.
