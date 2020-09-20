Most gardeners know a secret that some of the rest of us amateurs don’t — planting a vegetable garden isn’t just for the spring! Lots of the same cool-season vegetables that you plant in the early part of spring can be planted for harvest in the fall.
Those of us who have been stuck at home over the last few months have seen bare grocery shelves and wondered if we shouldn’t start a vegetable garden. So in the spring, we began to force seeds and buy plants at the local garden center. Sure, we all had good intentions, but it’s hard to wait until July or August for tomatoes. If your garden didn’t do very well, you have a second chance to practice what you learned from your mistakes because food growing isn’t just a spring thing.
As the weather cools off in the fall, it’s perfectly suited for any crops that are planted in late winter to early spring for late-spring to early-summer harvest. They include lettuce, carrots, red beets, broccoli and cabbage. Rather than let your vegetable garden run its course, consider re-planting now for fall harvest.
It used to be that the third week of October was pretty much the end of the planting time frame, when you knew there might be a killing frost. Tradition was that you started yanking everything and giving the whole plot a good tilling or just letting it go.
These days though, we go well into November before facing the first really serious frost. So production-minded gardeners reload the garden in late summer and early fall, so that it’s still fully planted until really cold weather comes to stay. Let’s face it, the really diehard gardeners continue to garden even then, planting carrots and turnips, kale, lettuce, arugula and spinach in cold frames (plastic or glass covered frames).
Other pluses of fall gardening include the reduction in temperatures, making it easier to be outside. Most weeds have reached maturity and will die out, meaning less weeding. Rainfall usually picks up at this time and that means less watering.
The only downside to fall vegetable gardening is that the garden is not as verdant and productive as it is in the spring, because the exposure to sunlight is not as high as the days grow shorter. You can add a week for maturing time for fall crops to account for shorter days.
Good fall crops include peas, potatoes, lettuce, beets, onions, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower and especially Brussels sprouts. Kale, spinach, mustard and turnip greens, collards, mesclun, parsley, parsnips, turnips, radishes and garlic are all great fall crops as well. Most garden centers carry a few fall edible plants, but not as many as they do in the spring.
Plant now and you could harvest fresh vegetables for your Thanksgiving dinner.
