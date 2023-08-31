It’s hard to believe that Labor Day is already here. Youngsters are back in school, autumn is just around the corner and the holiday season is just ahead. It’s time for one last big party to say goodbye to the summer, celebrate another year of hard work and to herald in the fall. The recipes that follow are just a few suggestions to add to your celebration.
No holiday party, of any kind, be it formal or casual, would be complete without that venerable favorite — the deviled egg. This is a great basic recipe that can be spiced up with country or creole mustard and a few drops of hot sauce. Add a sprig of parsley or a slice of olive on top and they’re just pretty.
2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 Tablespoons cream-style horseradish sauce
1 drop hot pepper sauce, or to taste
1 teaspoon chopped parsley, for garnish
1 teaspoon paprika, for garnish
Sliced pimento stuffed olives, for garnish
Place the eggs into a saucepan in a single layer and fill with water to cover the eggs by 1 inch. Cover the saucepan and bring water to a boil; remove from heat and let eggs stand in hot water for 15 minutes. Drain hot water and cool eggs under cold running water in the sink; peel the cooled eggs.
Cut the chilled eggs in half lengthwise; place the yolks into a mixing bowl and set the whites aside; mash the yolks with a fork until smooth then stir in the mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish sauce, hot sauce, salt and pepper.
Spoon the yolk mixture into a heavy plastic bag; snip a corner off the bag to create a half-inch opening. Pipe the yolks into the egg white halves; sprinkle with parsley or paprika or top with a slice of olive for garnish.
Don’t be afraid of the ingredients in this summer salad recipe. The pairings may seem unusual, but they work well together to make a very tasty and refreshing salad. At peak watermelon season, it is especially good.
3/4 Cup halved, thinly sliced red onion
1 Tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 1/2 quarts seeded, cubed watermelon
3/4 Cup crumbled feta cheese
1/2 Cup pitted black olive halves
Place the onion slices in a small bowl with the lime juice, the acid of the lime will mellow the flavor of the raw onion; let stand for 10 minutes.
In a large bowl, combine the watermelon cubes, feta cheese, black olives, onions with the lime juice and mint; drizzle olive oil over it all and toss to blend.
This rib recipe is a two-day project. They are baked and marinated overnight with a rub and then grilled with barbecue sauce. Trust us, it’s well worth the time.
4 pounds baby back pork ribs
1/4 Cup Worcestershire sauce
2 Tablespoons onion, chopped
Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
Place ribs on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Scatter four cloves of sliced garlic over ribs, cover with foil and bake for 2-and-one-half hours; cool slightly.
In a small bowl, mix together white sugar, paprika, salt, black pepper, chili powder and ground cumin. Rub spices over cooked ribs; cover and refrigerate overnight.
In a small saucepan, mix together brown sugar, cider vinegar, ketchup, chili sauce, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, onion, dry mustard and 1 clove garlic. Simmer over medium-low heat, uncovered for one hour. Reserve a small amount for basting; the remainder is for a dipping sauce.
Preheat the grill for medium heat; place ribs on the grill and grill covered for about 12 minutes, basting with the reserved sauce until nicely browned and glazed. Serve with remaining sauce for dipping.
This recipe is not just for kids. These brownies are easy to prepare, and they will surprise even the most sophisticated foodie.
21.5-ounce package of brownie mix
1 1/2 Cups miniature marshmallows
Eight 1.5-ounce bars of your favorite chocolate bar, coarsely chopped
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Prepare brownie mix according to package directions; spread into a greased 9X13-inch pan.
In a medium bowl, break the graham crackers into 1-inch pieces and toss with miniature marshmallows and chocolate; set aside.
Bake brownies for 15 minutes in the preheated oven; remove and sprinkle the s’more goodies evenly over the top. Bake an additional 15-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow brownies to cool before cutting into squares.
