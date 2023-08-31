It’s hard to believe that Labor Day is already here. Youngsters are back in school, autumn is just around the corner and the holiday season is just ahead. It’s time for one last big party to say goodbye to the summer, celebrate another year of hard work and to herald in the fall. The recipes that follow are just a few suggestions to add to your celebration.

N2305P60013H web.jpg

No holiday party, of any kind, be it formal or casual, would be complete without that venerable favorite — the deviled egg. This is a great basic recipe that can be spiced up with country or creole mustard and a few drops of hot sauce. Add a sprig of parsley or a slice of olive on top and they’re just pretty.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.