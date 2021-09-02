September in the southeast — one day it’s hot, and the next there is the decided chill of autumn in the air. Wet or dry, hot or cold, there is still much to be done in the garden and yard.
You’ll need to take a good look around and assess your garden’s needs. Some pruning and cutting back may be in order, preparation for cool weather crops may need to be planned for, seeds collected and even plans and purchases for next spring’s blooms made.
If your perennials are taking over the garden or you have any unhealthy or underperforming shrubs, now is the time to take care of them. Don’t go crazy and cut back too much; trim leggy perennials and deadhead spent flowers. Trim only dead wood on shrubs, trees and other woody plants, making sure not to prune any live wood until the plants are completely dormant in November.
Use this month to prepare at your leisure for the planting of cooler weather crops like broccoli, lettuces and greens of all kinds. To make room for cooler weather crops, remove unwanted plants now so as to allow at least a month for finer roots in the soil to decompose before planting their replacements. Expand a bed by removing sod. You’ll appreciate having these chores completed and a ready-to-plant bed when the temperatures are cool and new roots are ready to grow.
Now is the time to order your spring bulbs and garlic starts. What cheers the heart more than a bouquet of daffodils in the spring or homegrown garlic? So order early for the best selection of cultivars and be ready to plant in late October. You’ll be glad you purchased early when everything is picked over at your local big box store.
September is the perfect time to start saving seeds or taking cuttings of special annuals. Every gardener knows how empowering it is to collect your own seeds and propagate tip cuttings. It requires a lot of patience for slower growing plants like perennials and woodies. Annuals and biennials give a quick payoff. This is the best way to keep those specialty species and the plants that you love so much available for next year.
Coleus — Plectranthus scutellarioides — cuttings can be placed with or without hormone in a mix of 50/50 potting soil and perlite, covered with a plastic bag until they root. You can then keep them over the winter in a sunny window and start fertilizing them in the early spring.
Remember, not all annuals will produce viable seeds. Break open seedpods and seed heads to see. Viable seed is usually plump, dark and hard. Separate the seed from the chaff and store in a labeled envelope in a cool, dark spot until you’re ready to plant next spring.
Happy September gardening!
