Pancakes

Shrove Tuesday, Fat Tuesday or Pancake Tuesday is Feb. 21.

Shrove comes from shrive, which means to gain absolution. Christians are absolved from their sins during the Lenten season through confession, penance, fasting or giving up some comfort. They often give up a favorite food to represent the sacrifices that Christ made during his time in the desert of 40 days of fasting and praying.

