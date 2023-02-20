Shrove Tuesday, Fat Tuesday or Pancake Tuesday is Feb. 21.
Shrove comes from shrive, which means to gain absolution. Christians are absolved from their sins during the Lenten season through confession, penance, fasting or giving up some comfort. They often give up a favorite food to represent the sacrifices that Christ made during his time in the desert of 40 days of fasting and praying.
Lent is the six-week period leading up to Easter Sunday. These traditions go as far back as the 16th century.
Pancakes came to be associated with Shrove Tuesday because people would usually try to use up the items they had in their pantry that were typically given up for the season — butter, eggs, sugar, flour. You guessed it; they used them to make pancakes.
So get the family together tomorrow and make some pancakes.
These pancakes are light and fluffy and made from scratch with things you have in your pantry. They’re not too sweet, but the vanilla ramps up the taste, making them extra flavorful.
Easy, Fluffy Pancakes
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 Tablespoon baking powder
1 1/4 cups milk, dairy or non-dairy
4 Tablespoons butter, melted, plus more for cooking
1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
Whisk flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Warm milk in the microwave or on top of the stove until lukewarm, not hot (You should be able to keep your finger submerged for 10 seconds). Whisk milk, egg, melted butter and vanilla extract until combined; it is okay if the batter has small lumps.
To cook, heat a large skillet or griddle over medium heat. The pan is ready when you splatter a little water onto the pan surface and the water dances around the pan and evaporates. Lightly brush skillet with melted butter. Use 1/4 cup measuring cup to spoon batter onto the skillet; gently spread batter into a 4-inch circle.
When edges look dry, and bubbles start to appear and pop on the top surface of the pancake, turn it over. This takes about 2 minutes. Once flipped, cook another 1-2 minutes or until lightly browned and cooked in the middle.
Serve immediately with warm syrup, jam, butter, peanut butter, berries — any topping you like.
