Black-eyed peas
unknown

Countries all around the work have lucky ways to start off a new year. The American South has the tradition of black-eyed peas, greens, pork and cornbread to ring in the new year. Peas or beans are used to symbolize coins or wealth. You can use black-eyed peas, lentils or beans and season them with pork, sausage or ham.

Greens represent money, folding money in particular. Dishes prepared with cabbage or sauerkraut, collard green, chard, kale, mustard greens, turnip green or other leafy green vegetables ensure good fortune in the new year.

