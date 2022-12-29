Countries all around the work have lucky ways to start off a new year. The American South has the tradition of black-eyed peas, greens, pork and cornbread to ring in the new year. Peas or beans are used to symbolize coins or wealth. You can use black-eyed peas, lentils or beans and season them with pork, sausage or ham.
Greens represent money, folding money in particular. Dishes prepared with cabbage or sauerkraut, collard green, chard, kale, mustard greens, turnip green or other leafy green vegetables ensure good fortune in the new year.
Pork has been considered a sign of prosperity in many cultures because pigs root forward. Southern dishes eaten on New Year’s often contain pork or ham or can be used as an entrée. Finally Cornbread might symbolize gold and besides, every goof southerner knows that it’s an essential with peas or beans and greens.
Just like the tradition of things to eat on New Year’s day, there are things that you shouldn’t eat. Lobster is considered bad luck because it moves in a backwards direction and can mean you will have setbacks in the coming year. For similar reasons you shouldn’t eat chicken on New Year’s because chickens scratch backward and are winged — your good luck can fly away.
Here’s a quick take on a traditional New Year’s favorite for your table.
You can make Hoppin’ John with dried peas, which require soaking and many more steps than this recipe. This recipe can be made more quickly and with greater ease using the canned variety — and it tastes just as good.
Hoppin’ John
1 Tablespoon bacon drippings or olive oil
1 Cup chopped sweet or red onion
Two 16-ounce cans black-eyed peas, slightly drained
1 Cup diced cooked ham or smoked pork sausage
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
3 Cups hot cooked white rice
Thinly sliced sweet or red onion, optional
Sautéed greens of choice.
Heat the bacon drippings in a large skillet over medium heat; when the drippings shimmer, add chopped onion and cook until translucent, stirring frequently, about 2 minutes. Add black-eyed peas and the remaining liquid from the cans, cooked ham or sausage and cayenne pepper; stir to combine.
Simmer until liquid in the pan reduces by half, about 10 minutes. Stir in the cooked rice and salt to taste. Alternatively, serve the rice in a wide bowl or on a plate topped with the peas. Garnish with thinly sliced onion and serve with piping hot cornbread and your favorite greens to bring luck!
