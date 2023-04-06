Spring has arrived, baskets are being filled with sweet treats, eggs are being dyed and deviled, menus are being planned. Hippity, hoppity, Easter is on its way.
A southern hostess knows that the crowning glory of any holiday feast comes down to dessert, and a spring celebration is the perfect time to serve cake. Here are three traditionally southern recipes that are made easy with a short cut or two that a novice can tackle or an expert baker can be proud of. The addition of butter and milk into the box mix directions and additional flavors will give them that homemade flavor.
15-ounce box of yellow or white cake mix
8-ounce can crushed pineapple
1 cup mashed, ripe banana
1/2 cup milk or buttermilk
3 large eggs at room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Whole pecans for decorating
8 ounces cream cheese, room temp.
8 Tablespoons butter, room temp.
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 350 degrees, grease and flour two 9-inch round baking pans.
In a large bowl, mix together dry cake mix, crushed pineapple with juice, mashed bananas, milk, butter, eggs, vanilla extract and cinnamon for one minute at medium speed. Scrape down sides of bowl and add in nuts; mix for an additional two minutes.
Evenly distribute the cake batter in the two prepared cake pans; bake until golden brown or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cakes comes out clean, about 23-28 minutes. Cool cakes in pan for 10 minutes on wire rack; invert cakes from pans onto wire rack to cool completely.
Once cakes are cool, make the cream cheese frosting. In a medium bowl, cream together cream cheese and butter with an electric mixer on low for one minute. Add in powdered sugar a little at a time until well incorporated. Add vanilla and increase speed to medium, blending until fluffy. Frost the cake and use pecan halves to decorate.
18-ounce box spice cake mix
3 large eggs at room temperature
1 1/3 cups milk or buttermilk
8-ounce can crushed pineapple, drained
1 cup chopped pecans, divided
Two 8-ounce packages cream cheese, softened
8-ounce container whipped topping, thawed
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray baking pans with cooking spray.
Mix dry cake mix with eggs, milk, crushed pineapple, carrots and 3/4 cup pecans; blend well and pour into 9-inch square or round cake pans. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean; cool completely on a wire rack.
Beat cream cheese and sugar with electric mixer or wire whisk until well blended; stir in whipped topping. Ice cake and garnish with remaining 1/4 cup of pecans; refrigerate until ready to serve.
18.5-ounce box white cake mix
1 teaspoon coconut flavoring
8-ounce container whipped topping, thawed
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; grease and flour a 9x13-inch baking dish.
Combine dry cake mix, eggs, oil, 1 1/3 cups milk and coconut flavoring; mix 2-3 minutes on medium speed with an electric mixer. Bake following package directions for time or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean; cool completely.
Heat evaporated milk, sugar and flavoring, stirring until sugar is dissolved and pour over cake; cover with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator overnight so the cake will completely absorb the milk.
The next day, spread whipped topping over top and sides of cake; sprinkle on all sides with coconut; refrigerate until ready to serve.
