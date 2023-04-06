N2002P60015H.jpg
Spring has arrived, baskets are being filled with sweet treats, eggs are being dyed and deviled, menus are being planned. Hippity, hoppity, Easter is on its way. 

A southern hostess knows that the crowning glory of any holiday feast comes down to dessert, and a spring celebration is the perfect time to serve cake. Here are three traditionally southern recipes that are made easy with a short cut or two that a novice can tackle or an expert baker can be proud of. The addition of butter and milk into the box mix directions and additional flavors will give them that homemade flavor.

