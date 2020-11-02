Slow Cooker Soups Make Comfort Food Easy

Fall, for cooks, is a great time to bring out the slow cooker. It seems that time becomes limited with the whole family busy. And with the first nip in the air, everyone is in need of comfort food. What better than a nourishing, homemade bowl of soup, and what could make it easier than making it in the slow cooker?
If you’re a mother, you’re always trying to sneak vegetables into every meal. Well, what child, or grownup for that matter, doesn’t love meatballs? This is a great way to do it.
Meatball Soup
3 medium carrots, peeled and sliced
2 celery ribs, chopped
1 bay leaf
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/4 teaspoon pepper
24 ounces frozen, fully-cooked
Italian meatballs, thawed
32 ounces beef broth
Two 14.5-ounce cans Italian diced tomatoes, undrained
2 cups water
3/4 cup dry red wine or additional water
3/4 cup ditalini or other small pasta
4 cups fresh baby spinach, about 5 ounces
Grated Parmesan cheese
Place the first 11 ingredients in a 6-quart slow cooker; cook covered on low until vegetables are tender and flavors are blended, 5-6 hours.
Stir in pasta; cook covered on high until pasta is tender — 15-20 minutes. Discard bay leaf; stir in spinach until wilted.
Serve with a salad and crusty bread and butter.
Tomato soup and a grilled cheese sandwich is the ultimate comfort meal. For this tomato soup, all you have to do is add the ingredients to the cooker, set it and forget it.
Tomato Basil Soup
Two 28-ounce cans of whole, peeled plum tomatoes with basil
15-ounce can tomato sauce
1 1/2 cups vegetable or chicken broth
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 onion, diced
1 red bell pepper, diced
2 Tablespoons tomato paste
1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
1 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/3 cup heavy cream
1/3 cup chopped fresh basil
Place tomatoes into a 6-quart slow cooker; stir in tomato sauce, broth, garlic, onion, bell pepper, tomato paste, oregano, sugar, salt and pepper until well combined. Crush the tomatoes into chunks using the back of a spoon or potato masher. Cover and cook on low heat for 7-8 hours or on high heat for 3-4 hours.
Carefully transfer to a blender or use a submersible blender to blend until desired consistency is reached. Stir in heavy cream and basil; season with salt and pepper to taste.
Serve with grilled cheese sandwiches of any kind — the combinations are limitless — or sprinkle Parmesan croutons on top.
Everyone’s favorite comfort food soup has to be potato. This crockpot form couldn’t be easier. With just 15 minutes of prep time, you can put it in before work and come home to a comforting treat.
Loaded Potato Soup
4 slices of bacon, diced
2 pounds of russet potatoes, peeled and diced
3 cups chicken stock
1/2 medium onion, chopped
3 cloves of garlic, minced
2 sprigs fresh thyme
1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
2/3 cup sour cream
1/2 cup heavy cream
Salt and pepper to taste
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat; add bacon and cook until brown and crispy, about 6-8 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.
Place the potatoes into a 4-quart slow cooker; stir in chicken stock, onion, garlic, thyme, butter and bacon until well combined. Cover and cook on low heat for 7-8 hours, or on high heat 3-4 hours, or until potatoes are tender.
Using a potato masher or submersible blender, mash potatoes until desired consistency is reached. Stir in cheese, sour cream and heavy cream until smooth; season with salt and pepper to taste.
Cover and cook until warmed through, stirring occasionally, about 15-20 minutes. If the mixture is too thick, you can add more chicken stock until the desired consistency is reached. Serve immediately.
You can serve with shredded cheese, chopped green onion or chives and even additional crumbled bacon on top for a garnish. You could also add smoked sausage or ham to the soup to make it a heartier meal.
Chicken soup is good for what ails you. This recipe, made in the slow cooker, is hearty, comforting and soothing. Perfect for warding off cold weather or a cold.
Slow Cooker Chicken Soup
1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast
Salt and pepper to taste
8 cups chicken stock
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 onion, diced
3 carrots, peeled and diced
3 stalks celery, diced
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary
2 bay leaves
8 ounces spaghetti, broken into thirds
Season chicken with salt and pepper, to taste; place into a 6-quart slow cooker. Add chicken stock, garlic, onion, carrots, celery, thyme, rosemary and bay leaves. Cover and cook on low heat for 6-8 hours.
Remove chicken from the slow cooker and shred with two forks. Stir in pasta with chicken; cover and cook for an additional 30-40 minutes, or until the pasta is tender.
Serve immediately.
Any of these recipes can be served with a side salad, crusty rolls or bread or even a sandwich and dessert for a complete “souper” supper or lunch for your family.
