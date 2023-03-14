Lots of Americans can claim Irish history. During St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, they enjoy parades, the dying of rivers — or rivers of beer — green and a
Lots of Americans can claim Irish history. During St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, they enjoy parades, the dying of rivers — or rivers of beer — green and a
traditional Irish meal.
None is more traditional than a brisket cooked with special herbs and spices, and seasoned to perfection with cabbages, potatoes, onions and carrots. It might be referred to as an Irish pot roast. We know it as corned beef and cabbage.
This is an easy version of the standard corned beef and cabbage recipe that is quick, easy and can be made in one pot or a slow cooker.
Easy Corned Beef and Cabbage
4 potatoes, peeled and quartered
1 pound of carrots, cut into large chunks
1 onion cut into wedges or 1 bag of frozen pearl onions
3 Cups water
2 Tablespoons sugar
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 Tablespoons cider vinegar
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 bay leaf
3-pound corned beef brisket, cut in half with spice packet
1 small head of cabbage cut into wedges
Place potatoes, carrots and onion into a Dutch oven or into a 5-quart slow cooker. Combine water, sugar, vinegar, garlic, pepper, bay leaf and the contents of the spice packet in a small bowl; pour over vegetables. Top with beef brisket and cabbage.
Cover and cook on low until beef and vegetables are tender on the stove top or, in the slow cooker, on low for 8-9 hours. Remove the bay leaf before serving.
Nothing goes better with corned beef and cabbage than a traditional Irish soda bread. Serve it hot out of the oven with butter or honey.
Irish Soda Bread
4 Cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup butter, softened
2 Tablespoons white sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 Tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup buttermilk
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and lightly grease a large baking sheet.
Mix flour, softened butter, sugar, baking soda, baking powder and salt together in a large bowl; stir in buttermilk. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead slightly. Form into a round and place on the prepared baking sheet.
Cut a cross in the top of the bread and bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean, approximately 45-50 minutes, but checking for doneness after 30 minutes. Brush baked loaf with melted butter.
