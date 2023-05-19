C223QP32005H.jpg

May is here, and the weather is quickly turning to summer. Gardeners are already reaping the rewards of early planting and tending those items planted for the summer bounty, while still planting more vegetables and flowers.

April showers bring May flowers, but, depending on where you live, you may actually want to think about watering in May. To keep your plants from wasting energy on making seed, you should deadhead spring bulbs after they bloom, along with pansies and primroses. 

