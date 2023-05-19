May is here, and the weather is quickly turning to summer. Gardeners are already reaping the rewards of early planting and tending those items planted for the summer bounty, while still planting more vegetables and flowers.
April showers bring May flowers, but, depending on where you live, you may actually want to think about watering in May. To keep your plants from wasting energy on making seed, you should deadhead spring bulbs after they bloom, along with pansies and primroses.
Now is the time to fertilize your plants and stay ahead of weeding; once the temperatures really begin to soar, the weeds and those pesky invasive plants can get ahead of you before you know it.
Harvesting your cool weather vegetables is something that you need to keep on top of now. It’s also time to plant your warm weather crops to get a jump on their growth.
Prune shrubs that bloom to get rid of old wood when they have stopped flowering. Those plants will need to be fertilized, so turn over you compost. If it has already broken down, go ahead and use it, and start a new pile.
Be ready for insect pests and disease. Look out for aphids, asparagus beetles, cabbage worms, cutworms, scale, snails, slugs leaf spot rust and mildew. Spray for ticks to protect your family and pets. When it rains, be on the lookout for fungal disease.
In late May, plant members of the nightshade family like eggplant, tomatoes, potatoes, peppers and petunias. You can also direct sow the seeds for warm weather vegetables like beans, melons, squash and gourds.
Make sure your irrigation system is in good working order before you have to do any serious watering.
Plant warm weather flowers, and fertilize your roses. Use large labels to mark where your spring bulbs are planted after the foliage has died back, so you know their location if you decide to divide them in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.