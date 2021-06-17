Father’s Day is a day set aside to honor paternal bonds and fatherhood, to honor those who influence us and society as a whole. Just like Mother’s Day, the date may change but it is always celebrated on the third Sunday in June. This year, Father’s Day is Sunday, June 20, which just happens to be the summer solstice — the longest day of the year. That gives us plenty of time to celebrate with the men in our lives!
Looking for a fun way to spend the day might just be the key to the perfect Father’s Day gift. Not only does Father’s Day fall on the summer solstice, but it’s also the night of the new moon. That is a perfect time to stargaze. If you don’t have a telescope, it would make a perfect gift for Dad. He and all the family can spend time together learning the night sky and the wonders of the heavens. Telescopes can be had for all prices and are readily available online or in stores. Star charts can be found online as well. After that, all you need is the backyard.
Another way to take advantage of the extra daylight is enjoying the natural world. Get outdoors and go for a hike on dad’s favorite trail or in a local park. Spend an evening on the patio with his favorite beverage and some snacks or catch a sunset.
Camping with dad is another way to enjoy the great outdoors. If you’re able to, arrange a weekend at a campground or lodge. Camping in a state or national park is a great bargain, and the quality time together is something he will always remember. Campgrounds near the water often have canoes or kayaks available to rent and there are always hiking trails and activities to participate in. Don’t forget the s’mores!
A day with an early sunrise and a late sunset is the best time for fishing. So this Father’s Day is definitely the day for that. If your dad is a fisherman, how happy would it make him to spend time on the water pursuing his favorite sport? Just think how many fishing related gifts there are available for a reasonable price. The family can join in as well or you can arrange for dad to spend some quiet time on his own. Once you get home with the catch… dinner is served!
A great way to celebrate the day is with a gathering of friends and family in the backyard. A cookout is perfect for those freshly caught fish, or burgers and hotdogs, a juicy steak, ribs or any of his favorite foods on the grill. If dad likes to grill, there are an abundance of products on the market that would make great gifts.
Remember, dads love more than barbecue; make him his favorite dessert to go along with your dinner.
Speaking of eating outside, a picnic with dad’s favorite foods is a great way to celebrate. Let your imagination be your inspiration. Whether it’s chips and a sandwich with sodas or a charcuterie board with olives, nuts, fruit, exotic cheeses and his favorite wine, just spending time breaking bread will be greatly appreciated.
Remember to give your full attention to dad — NO distracting devices, except for taking plenty of pictures to remember the day.
