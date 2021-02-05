Super Bowl gatherings may look a bit different and include less participants this year, but a dip is always a welcome guest at a Super Bowl party.
And we don’t mean just any dip, these dips can actually constitute more of a meal, saving you effort and time. They can all be made ahead, so that you can join in on the fun — the only work you’ll have to do during the game is to replenish chips, veggies, bread or crackers.
Come on… what sports fan doesn’t like a good dip!
This tangy dip is a fan favorite at any get-together and tastes just like Buffalo chicken wings without the effort and the mess. Serve it with crackers and celery sticks and everyone will love it and you.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Two 10-ounce cans of chunk chicken, drained
Two 8-ounce packages of cream cheese, softened
1 cup ranch dressing
3/4 cup pepper sauce, Frank’s Red Hot works well
1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 bunch celery, cleaned and cut into 4-inch pieces
8-ounce box of chicken-flavored or your favorite crackers
Heat chicken and hot sauce in a skillet over medium heat until heated through. Stir in cream cheese and ranch dressing and cook, stirring until well blended and warm.
Mix in half of the shredded cheese and transfer the mixture to a slow cooker; sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top, cover and cook on low until hot and bubbly. Serve with celery sticks and crackers.
Who doesn’t like a taco? This dip eliminates all the moving parts without losing all the flavors.
Layered Taco Dip
1 pound ground beef
Two packages mild taco seasoning mix, divided
16-ounce container sour cream
8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
8-ounce package shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
16-ounce package shredded lettuce
8-ounce jar of your favorite salsa
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat; cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbled — 5 to 7 minutes. Season with one package of taco seasoning mix, being careful to drain and discard grease. Let beef cool completely.
Stir sour cream, cream cheese and remaining taco seasoning in a large bowl until well mixed and smooth. Spread onto a baking sheet; sprinkle about half of the cheese over this layer.
Top cheese layer evenly with the ground beef, lettuce and remaining cheese; spoon salsa on top. Refrigerate for one hour and serve with a variety of tortilla chips.
This party dip has all your favorite pizza ingredients and is made in the microwave. Serve with sliced, toasted French baguette, pita chips or crackers.
Hot Pizza Dip
8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon dried parsley
1/4 teaspoon dried basil
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1 cup grated Parmesan Cheese
1 cup pizza sauce
2 Tablespoons chopped green bell pepper
2 ounces pepperoni sausage, chopped
2 Tablespoons sliced black olive
In a large bowl, mix together cream cheese, oregano, parsley and basil. Spread in the bottom of a 9-inch pie plate or a shallow microwave safe dish. Sprinkle 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese and 1/2 cup of the Parmesan cheese on top of the cream cheese mixture.
Spread the pizza sauce over all; sprinkle with remaining cheese, then top with green pepper, pepperoni and olive slices. Cover and microwave for 5 minutes. Serve hot.
Note: this dip is open to any and all pizza ingredient interpretations, just be sure that any meat you add is fully cooked.
Cheesesteak Dip is like a deconstructed Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich. It has melty cheese, grilled peppers and onions and tender beef, and you can dip it. What’s not to like?
Philly Cheesesteak Dip
1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced
4 Tablespoons butter
1 1/2 Tablespoons brown sugar
1 large green bell pepper, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
1 cup sour cream
1/2 pound deli roast beef, roughly chopped
Two 8-ounce packages sliced Provolone cheese, chopped
For serving — sliced baguette, tortilla chips, pretzels, carrot sticks or other vegetables for dipping
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese with a mixer until smooth, add in sour cream; set aside.
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium to medium-low heat; add the brown sugar and onions and sauté 10-15 minutes until caramelized. Add in the green pepper and garlic and cook for a few minutes more until the peppers are tender.
Transfer the sautéed peppers and onions to the bowl along with the chopped roast beef and all but about 1/2 cup of the provolone cheese; stir well until everything is combined. Transfer the mixture to a pie plate or baking dish and sprinkle with remaining provolone cheese.
Bake for 25-30 minutes until the dip is hot and bubbly and the provolone cheese starts to slightly brown on top. Serve immediately with sliced baguettes, tortilla chips, pretzels or veggies.
What goes better with steak than a baked potato? This loaded baked potato dip is just what the chef ordered.
Loaded Baked Potato Dip
2 cups sour cream
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
8 center-cut bacon strips, chopped and cooked
1/3 cup minced chive
2 teaspoons Louisiana-style hot sauce
Hot cooked waffle fries or potato wedges
In a small bowl, mix the first 5 ingredients until blended. Refrigerate until serving. Serve with waffle fries or potato wedges.
