It’s time once again for the granddaddy of all football games — the Super Bowl! Titans of the sport, no pun intended, will meet on the field of battle and loyal fans all over will come together to watch. Faces will be painted, jerseys will be worn, there will be trash talk aplenty.
Fans who gather know it’s not all about the game, it’s also about the food. Here are some recipes that are sure to make a touchdown at your gathering.
Easy to make and easy to eat are these brown sugar smokies. With the combo of salty bacon and sweet brown sugar, what’s not to love?
16-ounce package little smokie sausages
1 Cup brown sugar, or to taste
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Cut bacon slices into thirds and wrap each strip around a sausage. Secure the wrapped sausages on wooden skewers, with several to a skewer. Arrange the skewers on a baking sheet and sprinkle liberally with brown sugar.
Bake in the pre-heated oven until bacon is crisp and the brown sugar melts, about 20 mins.
Not as messy as the wings and easier to prepare, buffalo chicken dip is a favorite at any event, and especially one that involves sports fans.
Two 10-ounce cans chunk white chicken, drained
3/4 cup of your favorite hot pepper sauce
Two 8-ounce packages cream cheese, softened
1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
1 bunch celery, cut into 4-inch pieces
1 box of your favorite crackers
Optional crumbled blue cheese
Heat chicken and hot pepper sauce in a skillet over medium heat until heated through, 3-5 minutes. Stir in cream cheese and ranch dressing; cook and stir until well-blended and warm, 3-5 minutes.
Mix in half of the cheddar cheese and transfer the mixture to a slow cooker; sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top. Cover and cook on low until dip is hot and bubbly, about 35 minutes.
Serve with crackers, carrot sticks, celery sticks and blue cheese.
You’ll love this spicy appetizer and so will all your guests. Jalapenos with a cheesy sausage filling, yum.
Sausage-Stuffed Jalapenos
8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
1 Cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1 pound large, fresh jalapeno peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded
8-ounce bottle ranch dressing, optional
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Place sausage in a skillet over medium heat, cook and stir until evenly brown; drain and mix with cream cheese and Parmesan in a large bowl; spoon about 1 Tablespoon of sausage mixture into each jalapeno half and arrange stuffed halves in a baking dish.
Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and lightly browned, about 20 minutes. Serve with ranch dressing, if desired.
This cowboy caviar recipes is really more of a salad with black beans and pinto beans instead of black-eyed peas. Serve it with scoop style tortilla chips; there won’t be any leftovers.
Two 15-ounce cans black beans, rinsed and drained
Two 15-ounce cans pinto beans, rinsed and drained
Two 15-ounce cans white corn, rinsed and drained
1 red bell pepper finely chopped
1 green bell pepper finely chopped
1 small red onion, finely chopped
1 jalapeno chile pepper, seeded and finely chopped
1 bunch cilantro leaves, finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Mix together black beans, pinto beans, white corn, green chiles, red and green bell peppers, red onion, jalapeno pepper and cilantro in a large bowl.
Combine rice vinegar, olive oil, sugar and garlic powder in a pan. Bring to a boil, then remove from heat; let cool for at least 10 minutes.
Pour dressing over bean mixture and toss to coat.
