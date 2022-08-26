Campbellsville Cafe will be featured on an upcoming episode of Tennessee Crossroads, a popular PBS program. The show features “people, places and destinations in Tennessee,” according to the show’s Producer Cindy Carter.
The show “highlights everything interesting and unique about Tennessee,” Carter said.
Campbellsville Cafe is a local favorite, with a menu featuring traditional Southern diner fare as well as daily plate specials.
Campbellsville Cafe is truly a family business, owned by sisters, Judy Garrett and Dolly McConnell, and staffed by Garrett’s daughter Susan Cox and granddaughter Savanna Garrett.
“Working with my mom and my daughter is a great experience,” Cox said. “This is really special.”
Cox added that her favorite part of operating the cafe was “getting to know the community,” learning the faces to go with the names she’d known all her life, and learning their stories.
The “Tennessee Crossroads” crew filmed the cafe’s staff preparing food and serving their customers in the homey dining room adorned with pictures of the town from bygone days.
The air date for the episode featuring Campbellsville Cafe has not yet been announced, but will be shared when set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.