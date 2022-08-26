Campbellsville Cafe will be featured on an upcoming episode of Tennessee Crossroads, a popular PBS program. The show features “people, places and destinations in Tennessee,” according to the show’s Producer Cindy Carter. 

The show “highlights everything interesting and unique about Tennessee,” Carter said. 

IMG_4524 web.jpg

Sisters Judy Garrett and Dolly McConnell sit down for an interview with “Tennessee Crossroads” Producer Cindy Carter. The pair’s Campbellsville Cafe eatery will be featured on an upcoming episode of the popular PBS program.   Katie Whitfield / Pulaski Citizen

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.