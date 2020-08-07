“And I will make mere lads their princes; and capricious children will rule over them.” (Isaiah 3:4, New American Standard Bible).
COMMODORE-ism
“You can’t have ‘demonstrations’ without ‘demons.’”
Mrs. D. and I early voted last week.
As we walked into the lobby of the “Early Voting Pavilion” a helpful (and familiar) face handed us RED ink pens wrapped in plastic sleeves and told us what we could do with them.
Wait! That didn’t sound right!
As we walked into the lobby of the “Early Voting Pavilion” a helpful (and familiar) face handed us RED ink pens and briefed us as to their purpose toward completing our quest to become early voters. She then sent us downstairs.
We stood in line for, well, actually, there was no line. We paused for a couple of seconds at the door to the “Voter Office” before being summoned to a counter topped with a tall wall of plastic glass.
The women behind the “glass” asked us a couple of nosy questions then demanded to see our “picture I.D.’s.”
[DAN-NOTE: I’m guessing that the young woman who assisted me didn’t even notice that it was my DRIVER’S LICENSE I showed her. I bet NOBODY ever tried THAT trick before. But I got away with it!]
Then she shoved a sheet of paper at me and ordered me to sign it twice with that RED pen I got upstairs.
Then she told me where I could go!
And I went!
And I voted!
The whole process took us ‘bout a minute-thirty, two, three, four, five minutes tops. Maybe ten.
Pretty smart idea mashing the voting machine buttons with those RED pens.
We then returned to the helpful (and familiar) face upstairs for a debriefing session, at the end of which we learned that we could KEEP the RED pens!
Of course by that time Mrs. D. had broken her RED pen and gave it to me. So I left the building with TWO free RED pens in my pocket.
Altogether it was a pleasant and PROFITABLE experience, and I’m sorry for those who missed it.
But please don’t be jealous of my two new RED pens and/or me.
A whole lot of time has been spent over the past couple of months talking about moving the SAM DAVIS MONUMENT that has been standing in its “suppressive place” on the Pulaski Square for one CENTURY and (almost) 14 years.
Then I got to thinking and asked myself the rhetorical question: “But what about that tall monument on the other side of the Square?”
That one has been there more than a half-a-century and is inscribed to “ALL WHO SERVED, AND DEDICATED TO THE MEMORY OF THOSE WHO MADE THE SUPREME SACRIFICE.”
Its purpose is to honor the memory of Giles County’s War Dead starting with World War I.
Engraved on the eastern side of the monument is the name: NICHOLS, GEORGE.
Mr. Nichols was the first Giles Countian killed during World War I — Aug. 9, 1918, in France.
PULASKI CITIZEN, June 9, 1921: “The remains of George Wiley Nichols, col.,* arrived at Lynnville Tuesday morning [June 7] for interment in the Lee Reynolds cemetery.”
What about the flagpole standing beside the War Dead Monument?
And the “Blue Star Memorial” marker reading: “A tribute to the Armed Forces that have defended the United States of America?”
And the plaque “Dedicated To All Giles Countians Who Served In The Armed Services During The Vietnam Era” marker?
And the “PULASKI COURTHOUSE SQUARE HISTORIC DISTRICT” marker?
And the “Donald Grady Davidson & John Crowe Ransom” marker?
And the big stone map of Giles County?
And all the buildings facing these historical reminders?
And those colorful “WELCOME TO Historic DOWNTOWN PULASKI” banners?
And the GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE?
Protesters “toppled” the statue of Edward Carmack on the GROUNDS of the Tennessee State Capitol building Saturday, May 30, 2020.
That’s not even a hundred miles from Giles County’s northern border.
Do we have reason to be on our guard?
YES! We do!
SHOULD we be on our guard?
YES! We should!
[*“col.” abbreviation for “colored.”]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.