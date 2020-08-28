[DAN-NOTE: When you come to an “*” in the road, TAKE IT!]
After perusing last week’s installment, Irving Berlin Fowler (a.k.a. THE ROOSTER) strutted down from his 10th-floor corporate suite and knocked* at my pitiful-excuse-for-an-office door.
I offered THE COMMODORE a chair, then patted the top of my desk and slid a blotter over to the edge to let I.B.F. know where to perch.
Chickens are filthy creatures, which is why we NEVER have meetings in his suite. And I buy the blotters by the case “just-in-case.”
He immediately noticed the gallon-sized “poultry drinker” on the filing cabinet in the corner. He pointed at it with his “finger”** and asked, “Isn’t that the one I used to keep filled with ‘Fine Tennessee Whisky?”
I nodded.
“You threw it out after your ‘quarantine’*** was lifted.”
“What are you gonna do with it?” he asked.
“THE COMMODORE wants it for a special exhibit in THE DANTICLEER Museum. COMMODORE, you want to tell him about it?”
Looking at our feathered friend he asked, “Do you remember the last thing you said to us before you were ‘cooped up?’”
I.B.F. said, “No. I don’t.”
I said, “You whispered, ‘Please jot this down for me. It could be important.’ Then you said, ‘If you don’t take the first one, there won’t be a second.’©”
THE COMMODORE continued, “You’re a still-living example of what alcohol can do to chickens. So we want to caution our museum visitors to learn from your story and keep hard liquor out of the [metaphorical] hands of their poultry.”
THE ROOSTER bowed his head. A lone tear escaped one of his once-blood-shot-but-now-are-clear eyes. In a voice cracked with emotion he said, “Why not.” Everyone in THE DANTICLEER MEDIA COMPLEX reached for a tissue because we didn’t know at the time that I.B.F. was standing on the switch for the building-wide intercom.
But I digress. Actually, I.B.F. came to talk about the afore-mentioned installment, “It’s in the Cards.”
And THE COMMODORE, having nothing better to do, joined us.
Irving asked, “How come I didn’t get a ‘BICENTENNIAL CARD’ back in 2009?”
I paused before I answered because I know how easily Irving gets his “feathers ruffled,” which really means his feelings hurt.
So I just decided to tell him the truth.
“There was no THE DANTICLEER in 2009.”
“But you did help write some of the cards, did you not?” he asked.
“I did.”
“And you knew about the PULASKI CHANTICLEER, didn’t you?”
I nodded and said, “But you and I had not officially met.”
He crowed, “That’s right! We became associates in June of 2011!”
I smiled and nodded again.
Then I asked him, “You do know what ‘BICENTENNIAL’ means don’t you.”
He turned Rhode-Island-Red and grinned.
“I thought it was something sexual and didn’t want to pry.”
I turned Rhode-Island-Red and lowered my head to stifle a laugh.
“No. It’s not something sexual. Or at least it wasn’t the last time I checked. But I better check again just to be sure.”
I pulled my laptop close and clicked the keys and in a moment a definition appeared on the screen.
“It says here that ‘BICENTENNIAL’ means ‘the 200th anniversary of a significant event.’ In our case, it was the 200th anniversary of the founding of Giles County.
“The newspaper that made you famous was not around 200 years ago. So your BICENTENNIAL,” I said in a voice cracked with emotion, “will not be until 2063. Which means...”
“Which means what?” he asked.
“Which means I probably won’t be around to celebrate it with you. But I’ll get started on your card now so we’ll be ready... just-in-case.”
[*Chickens have no knuckles with which to knock. The confusion comes from our constant bombardment with the notion that chickens DO have “fingers.” Actually, I.B.F. crows real loud and fans the doorknob with a wing until someone let’s him in. This time it was our associate Covington Vaughn Studloe (a.k.a. THE COMMODORE)].
[**Just doing my part to perpetuate the “notion” cited above. We’ve got enough problems in America without me creating another one.]
[***In chicken-dom “quarantine” is code for “drying out.”]
