The brochure “SAM DAVIS TRAIL” lists several Civil War sites in Giles County.
“Coleman’s Scouts Main Headquarters” tops the list.
In 1863, it was the home of Peter Shuler (“Schuler”) Jr.
“Sam Davis, Confederate Hero, Coleman Scouts” (1971), Edythe Johns Rucker Whitley wrote:
(Page 54, edited): “Among those civilians who rendered valuable aid to the Coleman’s scouts were Squire Peter Schuler and Tom English of the Campbellsville community. In that same section lived Robert English.”
(Page 55, edited): “Squire Schuler and English opened their homes to these scouts and on numerous occasions helped them avoid capture. The Schuler home was situated in a very remote and secluded section which made it a perfect selection for Captain Shaw and his scouts.”
“The Sam Davis Story” (1928), PULASKI CITIZEN owner/editor W. B. Romine added the name W. T. Carter to those of Messrs. Shuler and English.
These men “kept sleeping rooms ready, and scouts could come in at any hour day or night, and find a good bed, a fire laid ready to be lighted, and everything necessary for their comfort and convenience.”
“Alfred Forest Parker and Descendants” (1986) by Carolyn Deanna Barrett Schmidt. In the chapter: “History of the House of Shuler Hollow” (pages 416-425) (edited) she said:
“In the late 1820’s Peter Schuler, his father and grandfather settled at a place known as Shuler Hollow, on Shuler Branch, near Campbellsville, Tennessee.
“The house was built for Peter and his 15-year-old bride, Martha. It is said that as soon as the house was completed Mrs. Shuler carved her name on one of the logs upstairs.”
Mrs. Schmidt wrote: “The house has been added on, modified, but major features remain unaltered. The two-story front building and angle-story back room once separated by an open ‘dogtrot’ are now joined. [T]he existence of an attic was unknown to the family members who now have the house. The attic was explored only after it was discovered that entrance to the attic could be gained through a closet in the back room. A wall inside the closet swung back to reveal a steep dark staircase that lead to a low-ceiling room under the eaves. Was this the sleeping area for the scouts, secluded away from the family quarters, accessible only through a hidden entrance? No one knows, and if ever they did they have forgotten…”
Mrs. Schmidt includes this story: “Sam Davis was at the Shuler house when Federal soldiers came looking for him. He was alerted troops were approaching; the women went out on the front porch to greet the troops, while the boys went for Davis’s horse hidden in the woods. The horse was brought to the barn.
“Sam Davis left the house, wearing a bonnet, dress and carrying a milking bucket, entered the barn where he mounted his horse and rode out of Shuler Hollow.”
“Peter Shuler, Jr. was a man of courage and dedication. His son, William enlisted in ‘D’ Company, 3rd Tennessee Volunteer Infantry [and was] killed during the Battle of Fort Donelson on 15 February 1862.
“Sometime after June 1862, Squire Shuler was approached about using his home as a scout headquarters, as it was located in a remote and secluded area.
“One can only speculate as to Squire Shuler’s reasons for volunteering his home for such risky business. The only certainty is that the house became a focal point for Southern espionage activities until November 1863, when Henry B. Shaw [alias ‘Captain Coleman’] and Sam Davis were captured within days of one another.”
“Confederate Veteran,” July 1895, page 202: Coleman Scout R. B. Anderson: “Davis was taken back to Pulaski, and at Lawrenceburg the command that captured him divided, part of them going through the hills at Campbellsville, and at the house of one Mr. Schuler they captured an old seedy, awkward looking man in citizen’s clothes, who went by the name of Dr. Shaw. He claimed to be an ex surgeon in the Rebel Army, and they took him to Pulaski and placed him in the same prison with Sam Davis.”
Peter Shuler died Oct. 21, 1894 and is buried near his home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.