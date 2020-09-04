The title of this one quotes a sign in a photograph of four protesters in the Courthouse gazebo, from Aug. 15, 2020.
Following is a portion of the Mark Mize story above the photo.
“Those agencies who served Giles County Saturday included: Tennessee Highway Patrol, Giles County Sheriff’s Department, Pulaski Police Department, Giles County EMS, Giles County Office of Emergency Management, Pulaski Fire Department, Martin Methodist College Security, the Department of Children’s Services, Giles County Fire and Rescue and law enforcement officers from Lawrence, Maury, Marshall and Lincoln counties.”
Recently I asked the question, “So, IS There a Plan...?”
After reading the list above and seeing images of armed law enforcement officers in helmets, face-shields, vests and carrying batons and zip-tie handcuffs I know that indeed, there IS a plan: “just-in-case.”
THANK YOU to everyone representing the listed agencies and to the “others” NOT on the list.
The sign brought to mind another story I found of “Pulaski in the 21st Century.”
TENNESSEAN, Nov. 2, 2003, by Leon Alligood (edited for length):
“John T. Reynolds never intended to be a history-maker when he joined the city police department in 1979.
“Two weeks ago the Pulaski native became the first Chief in the town’s modern history to rise from the bottom of the department’s ranks to the top. “He is also the first African-American Chief ...
“Reynolds, 59, views his ascendancy through the ranks as a badge of loyalty and perseverance.
“[T]he new Chief believes his hometown’s ties to the [deleted by management] bear no relevance on the town that Pulaski has become in the 21st century.
“‘That’s something people outside of town will never forget, but here, in Pulaski, that’s history,’ Reynolds said. ‘Race doesn’t matter. I believe that. It really doesn’t matter. That’s an accomplishment for our community, and I’m proud to be the Chief.’”
“He sat at his desk on the bottom floor of the city administration building. The walls had a fresh coat of paint and a clock, and his name was freshly stenciled on the door, but that’s about all Reynolds has done to make the new office his own since the aldermen chose him over 12 other applicants.
“‘I’ve been moving so fast I haven’t had time to do anything,’ said Reynolds, a Barney Fife-lean man with a woolly moustache.
“He also moved fast 40 years ago when he graduated from Bridgeforth High School, which in segregated days, was for Giles County’s black students.
“‘A week after high school, I was in the Navy. I had had my bags packed for weeks...’
“After basic training Reynolds was off to sea on the USS Kitty Hawk, with ports of call in the Philippines, Guam and Japan. He spent three years in the Navy and probably would have stayed in, but his father became ill and he was summoned to Tennessee to help out.
“‘I worked in local industrial plants and managed a convenience store, but nothing really stuck to me. [I]n 1979, I joined the Police Department as a patrolman and found my spot.’”
“Alderman Mitchell Birdsong, who championed Reynolds’ nomination, called the vote to approve the new chief ‘historic.’
“Birdsong, also an African-American who blazed a historic path of his own by becoming the town’s first black vice mayor 20 years ago, said he was proud to see Reynolds come into office.”
“‘Nobody expected something like this happening so soon, but its time has come. I’m not running for re-election and I’ll go out on a high note,’ he said.”
“Having worn a Pulaski policeman’s uniform for 24 years, the new chief is no stranger to locals.
“‘He’s got a good reputation and I think he’ll do a great job,’ said Faye George, night manager at the Dairy Queen, two doors down from police headquarters.
“Reynolds accepts the good wishes, but shakes off the compliments.
“‘A lot of people helped me along the way. It was my dream to advance as far as I could, but I didn’t think about being Chief. That it turned out that way is just really special. I don’t intend to let anybody down.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.