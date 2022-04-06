Citizen Tonya Guthrie is known for her love of family, friends and community. She is selflessly dedicated to all three and does all she can to help wherever she sees the need.
“I’m not sure I’ve ever known anyone who works as hard as Tonya,” friend Allison Mitchell said. “She doesn’t just do that for herself, obviously, she helps to provide for her family, but she also works hard to make opportunities for others as well and she’s very creative in coming up with ways to include others in the work she’s doing, whether it be at the Wise Ant or in her real estate business.”
Guthrie’s love of community is closely related to her love of family.
“Jason and I met in high school,” she said. “When I was 14, we began courting and married right after high school graduation — this year will be 25 years.”
The couple has four children — Robbi Marie, a freshman at UT Southern playing softball; Jason Thomas, dual-enrolled at UTS and plays basketball; Joseph Caelon, who loves the outdoors; and Reanna Belle, who loves animals and wants to go into veterinarian medicine.
Guthrie describes herself as a graduate of a “life of hard knocks,” adding, “I am a hands-on, helping person, so doing traditional college after high school was not in my realm of thought. I do hold real estate licenses and have a passion for helping people in real estate.”
They say in the South, food equals love. That is, perhaps, especially true for Guthrie.
“I love cooking and giving to people, so when God gave us the vision to open the Wise Ant General Store and Bakery, I was ecstatic,” she explained. “Someone told me the other day that there is a difference in serving and giving. They said that others in the community serve to get something in return, but I give to the community with no expectation of return and that’s what sets me apart in the community.”
Guthrie and her husband started a home Bible study that has bloomed into a church — Grace Community Fellowship in Dellrose.
“Tonya and I first met years ago when we both attended a Bible study at First Baptist Church,” Mitchell recalled. “She always came to class ready to participate and ready to provide guidance to the younger women in the group. Even back then, it was obvious to me and to others in the group that disciplining others as they learn to walk out their faith was extremely important to her.”
In her spare time, Guthrie loves to explore small towns. She is a fan of and supporter of any sport any of her children are involved in, cheering them on from the sidelines. She collects cookbooks and is a great cook thanks to the tutelage of her mother, grandmother, aunts and grandmother-in-law Maudie, many of whose recipes she uses at her business.
“To know Tonya Guthrie is truly an amazing blessing,” friend Bethany Meadows shared. “She is constantly trying to come up with ideas that will bring our small community together, whether it be porch-picking or an all-out fall festival.
“She is always thinking of the community and ways to help anyone she can! She’s giving, thoughtful and understanding, and if you were to walk into her bakery, you would be greeted and treated like family. She is one of the most important people in my life and she’s not just a friend but a sister!”
