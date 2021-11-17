Former Pulaski Police Department patrolman Andy Griggs recently saved the life of a 4-month-old infant, demonstrating once a civil servant, always a civil servant.
The 42-year-old citizen was a patrolman for 10 years before becoming the manager of Riverview Farm, and being in the right place at the right time has never been so true.
When Breanne Blodgett, a resident on the farm, discovered her baby boy, Harris, was not breathing in his bed, she performed CPR and called 9-1-1.
While on the phone and with Harris in her arms, Andy just so happened to pull into the driveway, and overheard Blodgett’s distress on the front porch.
Blodgett said Andy “took charge” by corresponding with the E-9-1-1 dispatcher and reviving her son, after which, he stayed with them until the ambulance got there and rode with them to the hospital.
Giles County EMS Director — and Andy’s uncle — Roy Griggs said that Andy utilized his training to clear the infant’s airway.
“Andy tries to help anybody no matter who it is,” Griggs said, adding that he “lives, breaths, walks on earth” assisting others.
“He has a heart for those in need and proved that when he was a police officer,” friend Adam Cross shared.
Born and raised on the Griggs Family Farm in northern Giles County, Andy, who is also the youth minister at Still Waters Cowboy Church, invests his time in the community he calls home.
“As a youth leader, Andy devotes his time to the growth and development of youth and young adults,” Cross insisted, adding that Andy “loves everyone he meets.”
Andy himself graduated from Richland High School in 1998.
“When I first met Andy, I quickly recognized his heart for teens,” Still Waters Cowboy Church Pastor Lewis Thomas said. “He spent countless hours serving and counseling teens, never afraid to speak the truth in love.”
Andy, son of Randy and Donna Kincaid, has been married to his high school sweetheart Melissa for 22 years, and they have two sons, 18-year-old Landon Griggs and 13-year-old Hudsen Griggs.
“To know Andy is to love him,” Melissa said. “He has the most contagious smile and calming spirit.”
When he is not serving the community, Andy enjoys deer hunting and watching football.
“Andy has always said that everyone needs to know they are loved, and he does just that,” Melissa said, adding that “he loves completely and unconditionally.”
Even though Andy’s profession may have changed, his response has not.
“Andy has the heart for serving others,” Thomas said.
“I’m very proud to call him nephew,” Roy Griggs concluded.
