On Nov. 3, 66-year-old Giles Countian Alvin Doggett participated in the Old Glory Relay that began in New York City Sept. 11 and finished in Atlanta Nov. 11, Veterans Day.
According to the Team Red, White and Blue (RWB) website, “The Old Glory Relay is an epic journey where 5,000 veterans and supporters will work together to run, walk and ruck the American flag through nine states in honor of America’s veterans.”
Doggett took his turn running with the flag in the 45-mile stretch of the relay from Columbia to Elkton.
“How he [Doggett] became a part of this was purely providential,” Vince Reed, deputy director, Business Integrity and Quality Office of Sterile Processing (12SPS) – Office of Patient Care Services said, adding that his attempts “to recruit schools, service organizations, civil servants, running groups, etc.” had failed and as the day approached, he himself was the only runner who had signed up.
While evaluating road conditions for the relay, Reed happened upon the registration for the Mule Kick 5k in Columbia that he signed up for and participated in.
After the run, he handed out flyers to the other runners in an attempt to recruit for the Old Glory Relay.
Doggett, who had begun running nine years ago, was one of them.
“Alvin called me about a week before the run to let me know he would help,” Reed said. “He also cautioned me of his age and said he was not very fast.
“I assured him his time in the 5k was faster than mine and we were not running a race, just a distance.”
Wife Tenia Doggett said Alvin’s stretch was about 12 miles which included a stop by the Richland School to run around the parking lot with his grandchildren and through the Pulaski Square and Courthouse.
Tenia said Alvin recognized what a “great opportunity” it was and started preparing as soon as he was notified of the relay.
“We decided to run one-mile turns with the flag to keep our legs fresh as long as possible,” Reed said, adding that when it got down to two registered runners, two team coordinators and the photographer, “…the team really came together to get the mission done – everybody, including the photographer, agreed to pitch in and carry the flag to the finish.
“Alvin took the flag first, and although we did not keep logs on who ran how much, we know Alvin carried it the farthest and the most legs.”
While Doggett himself is not a veteran, he has several family members who have served.
“It was a special event to be a part of because he was not only honoring his brothers, brothers-in-law and many other family members and friends, but honoring all veterans,” daughter Mary Dariel Haislip said. “I am very proud of him and his patriotism.
“It was a special moment to see him run through Pulaski where he has spent his entire life.”
Doggett has been employed in plant operations at STRHS Pulaski for eight years and received the 2019 Mercy Award.
According to the LifePoint Health website, the Mercy Award is annually given to a chosen employee at each hospital.
“Our Mercy Awards program memorializes the legacy of the late Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and CEO, by celebrating people in the LifePoint family who demonstrate his caring spirit and reflect the values on which our company was founded,” lifepointhealth.net states.
“No other way to describe him, just an awesome guy,” Tenia said, adding that he is “very dedicated, does his work well, wants to do it just right and that’s the way he looks at life.”
She also said he is dedicated to church — Fairview Church of Christ, where he is a deacon and song leader — and as a husband and father, having provided a good home for his children.
Son and State Rep. Clay Doggett said his father is a “great motivator,” and he “hopes to be half the man” his father is.
“Great man, great father and great example,” Doggett said, adding that he has not met anyone who has had a negative thing to say about his “very patriotic” father who has inspired him “to not stop and to go after it.”
Alvin’s participation, which included the last mile through Elkton to the Elk River Bridge, only adds to the encouragement he gives to others.
“Alvin was the only true local with us on the relay and they showed up for him,” Reed concluded. “His family cheered us on and inspired us in many places along the route, from Richland to Elkton.”
