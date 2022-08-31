Giles County High Teacher of the Year Andi Birdsong is an inspiration to her students and colleagues alike. Inspired to teach by her father, she has focused on a philosophy that has served her well over the past 14 years: “Do more today than yesterday and success is yours every day.” Also, “being different doesn’t make you wrong.”

A 1992 GCHS grad, Birdsong earned bachelor’s degrees in biology and English from the University of Tennessee at Martin. She began her teaching career in 2008 at Lincoln County High School and, in 2015, became a member of the GCHS staff. She has taught a variety of subjects over her years at GCHS, including journalism, sociology and all levels of English, just to name a few.

