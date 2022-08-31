Giles County High Teacher of the Year Andi Birdsong is an inspiration to her students and colleagues alike. Inspired to teach by her father, she has focused on a philosophy that has served her well over the past 14 years: “Do more today than yesterday and success is yours every day.” Also, “being different doesn’t make you wrong.”
A 1992 GCHS grad, Birdsong earned bachelor’s degrees in biology and English from the University of Tennessee at Martin. She began her teaching career in 2008 at Lincoln County High School and, in 2015, became a member of the GCHS staff. She has taught a variety of subjects over her years at GCHS, including journalism, sociology and all levels of English, just to name a few.
“Andi is a very special person. I consider her not only a close personal friend, but one of the finest teachers I’ve ever met,” friend and colleague John Faulkner shared. “The love, care and concern she shows her students is unmatched anywhere. When I think of a truly great teacher, I think of Andi Birdsong.”
For fellow English teacher Angie Black, Birdsong is an inspiration, an example of the educator all teachers should strive to be.
“She instills a love of learning in her students that stays with them throughout their lives,” Black said. “She’s one of the great ones who was meant for this job. She’s that teacher the students will never forget.”
GCHS Spanish teacher Rebecca Conner concurred, noting, “Ms. Birdsong is the kind of teacher we all wished we had in high school. She’s brilliant and fun.
“She’s the seamless transition between traditional literature and modern society. She’s the structure of old school against the reality of current education. She’ll make you write in cursive, while handing you an extra phone charger. You don’t just come out of her class knowing more about books, you come out with a better understanding of life. She’s real. She’s a wonderful teacher, and I’m proud to call her my best friend.”
According to Conner, family is the most important part of Birdsong’s life and she loves her children, Gabby, Jackie, Augustus and Bobbi, and new grandchild fiercely.
In her free time, the dedicated Tennessee fan enjoys watching her Volunteers play football and is an avid golfer.
“A more erudite, learned, eloquent, knowledgeable educator is impossible to find,” concluded friend and former colleague Daryl Campbell. “Giles County is lucky to have this exemplary instructor among its faculty.”
