Citizen Andrew Maddox is known for his devotion to Christ, family and the children of Giles County. Whether it’s through his calling as children’s pastor at Pulaski’s First Baptist Church, his work with the local Boys and Girls Club or local and state agencies, he strives to provide encouragement for parents and children alike.

“Andrew stands out because of his love for Christ and his love for the children of our community,” wife Summer shared.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.