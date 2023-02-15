Citizen Andrew Maddox is known for his devotion to Christ, family and the children of Giles County. Whether it’s through his calling as children’s pastor at Pulaski’s First Baptist Church, his work with the local Boys and Girls Club or local and state agencies, he strives to provide encouragement for parents and children alike.
“Andrew stands out because of his love for Christ and his love for the children of our community,” wife Summer shared.
At FBC, Pulaski, Maddox stays busy as director of the Kidz Life Groups and VBS, and as a Kidz Discipleship group leader, as well as working with GoKidz Worship, GoKidz Small Groups, Operation Christmas Child and Unlimited Ministry (for special needs).
He also partners with the Department of Children’s Services office to provide encouragement to workers, parents and children under stressful and difficult situations. He leaves notes of encouragement for the staff, provides meals and organizes the resource closet.
“The resource closet has items to help foster families with what they may need to care for a child,” wife Summer Maddox said. “Diapers, car seats, items of clothing — they have always had the closet but it has never been very organized.”
While working with the Boys and Girls Club, Maddox has painted classrooms, provided meals and worked with his church to organize summer outdoor events for club youth.
He also participates in several community projects, including the weekly free meal program at CB Outreach, Free Dental Day and, through Mission Pulaski in partnership with The Well church, has provided school supply bags for teachers, breakfast for teachers throughout the county and homeless bags.
Maddox’s efforts are not limited to local ministries. He is a mission partner with “The Church in the Village, Carlisle” in Ohio.
“He’s made six or seven trips, helping them further their ministry by painting and installing new flooring in their ministry building and organizing after school events in their local high school,” Summer
Maddox is currently pursuing his bachelor’s degree in religion at Liberty University. He has served for 10 years in full-time Christian Ministry.
Married to Summer for 10 years, they have two children, Judah, 6, and Nora, 3. In his free time, he loves to read and cook, and has recently taken up hiking. He is also training for his first half-marathon.
“Andrew is genuine, funny and passionate about reaching the children of Pulaski for Christ,” Summer concluded. “He’s always rooting for their success and growth in their relationships in Christ.”
