Citizen Angela Tyson is a quiet, unassuming woman; her nature is to observe. But whenever and wherever she sees a need, she works from behind the scenes to do all she can to help. She gives freely and expects no recognition in return.
“My mom is extremely kind, giving, generous with her time and volunteers frequently with various organizations,” daughter Allie Davis said.
A graduate of Giles County High School, Tyson has been employed there as a paraprofessional aide since August 2021. As such, she works with special needs students who are in a mainstream classroom setting. She assists them with assignments, note taking and testing.
She is currently working on a bachelor’s degree in English from Arizona State University and will graduate in May. She plans to put her degree to good use teaching secondary English.
Outside the classroom, Tyson has been a loyal volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America and the Cub Scouts as well, where she helps to chaperone and do camping trips, or any miscellaneous event where a helping hand is needed.
As a lover of music, she’s also known for her volunteer efforts with the GCHS Band of Gold, raising funds and managing the uniforms.
Tyson has been married to husband Luke for 12 years and has five children, Allie, 22, Norah, 20, Carter, 18, Sean, 11, and Christopher 9.
“When one of her children’s friends was struggling with a personal situation, she stepped in and supported the friend in every way she was capable of,” Davis shared. “We’re so proud of her.”
Tyson is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Lawrenceburg where she teaches children’s Sunday school, sings in the choir and is a church chorister.
When this student, employee, volunteer and busy mother has the time, she enjoys sewing, crafting, reading and singing.
