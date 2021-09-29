Citizen Ann Basinger has become a fixture at the Giles Chamber, and for good reason. After traveling the world and retiring from a career as a civilian employee of the Department of the Navy in Pearl Harbor, she moved to her adopted home where she dove into community projects with a fervor that is typical of anything she does.
Since coming to Giles County, Basinger has served as president of the hospital’s auxiliary, worked with the Giles County Election Commission and has acted as a judge for the Giles County Fair, as well as countless other community projects.
Her longstanding work with the Chamber began more than a decade ago, when she became a volunteer for its STAR program — Still Thoroughly Active Retirees. With her background in customer service and military evaluation and training programs, Basinger immediately became a standout, and moved from volunteering to serving as the Chamber’s Office Manager, a role she’s held for nearly eight years now.
“Ann is truly the heart of the Chamber and what we do in the community,” Chamber CEO Jessie Parker said. “Folks call the Chamber for information, because they know we will have the answer or where to find it — that is Ann.”
Basinger’s skills made her the perfect choice to facilitate the Chamber’s Leadership Giles Program.
“She is a problem solver. Big or small, from a simple phone number to facilitating a leadership class, Ann’s professional experience and passion for our community provide us all with a great asset that many likely do not recognize,” Parker added.
“Ann is always there for her family and friends to lend a hand and works very hard at the Chamber to keep things running smoothly,” Chamber STAR Madolyn Hamlett said.
Mother to a large blended family, Basinger loves spending time with her six children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is an avid reader, loves to quilt and sew and is a certified SCUBA diver. Along with interests in gardening and cooking, she is also a talented baker.
Her diversity of talents and skills have made her an invaluable member of the community.
“Ann is always cheerful, greeting everyone who walks through the Chamber’s door with a smile. And you can hear that same smile in her voice anytime you call the office,” PULASKI CITIZEN Editor Cary Jane Malone said. “If you think of the Chamber as the front door to Giles County, Ann is the genial presence there to greet everyone. She’s a blessing to the Chamber and to our entire community. We’re lucky to have her.”
